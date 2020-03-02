ig-metall-aims-to-graduate-by-easter

The virus is not so inconvenient for employers. At the end of last week, the Bavarian metal association informed about job losses. The industrial recession “has a permanent and negative impact on the number of employees”, and the corona virus destroys “international value chains and supply chains”. Employers' conclusion and appeal to IG Metall: a wage agreement that costs nothing. “This is the only way to make the necessary investments to cope with the recession,” the employers argue.

Negotiations for the largest German industry are beginning these days, and IG Metall has come up with an unusual one Strategy went into the collective bargaining round: there is no demand for percentages, but rather the desire for job security, investments and perspectives in the current upheaval phase, in which the automotive industry in particular is in a state of being. “We want to deal with the topic of security in change through collective bargaining,” explains IG Metall chairman Jörg Hofmann to the Tagesspiegel. “We will see whether the employers are ready for a fair solution.”

Virus strains supply chains

“Operational peace and as long and reliable as possible Planning certainty during the term of a contract ”are Arndt Kirchhoff, employer president in North Rhine-Westphalia, the“ assets ”in the area tariff. Kirchhoff, a moderate modernizer who is also valued at IG Metall, is due to get the pilot degree for the entire metal industry with its four million employees by Easter. “In this situation, every reasonable person makes a short-term collective agreement,” says IG-Metall boss Hofmann, pointing out the extremely fragile economy and the virus. By the end of March, it would be known whether supply chains would break. And how the Beijing government is reacting to the weak car sales. “If the issue of local manufacturing and preference for Chinese manufacturers is pushed by the government, it could do more damage.”

“We want to know the strategy”

Whatever damage the virus may cause – IG Metall will not sign a collective agreement without more money. But this year an inflation adjustment of just under two percent should be enough. The issues of security and the future are more important, but much more complicated to regulate. “In the end, we don't want to turn the tables, but talk about the strategy early on,” says Hofmann. All companies are affected by two megatrends: digitization and decarbonization. “What happens in product development, with investments, personnel planning and employment? We want to know that at a time when there are still alternatives, ”says Hofmann.

The largest union with 2.3 million members had created a transformation atlas 2019 in spring 2019 based on a works council survey in 2000 companies. The result was a shock because the vast majority of small and medium-sized companies have so far no strategy for transformation. This is another reason why the topic ends up in the collective bargaining round 2020. Hofmann also emphasizes an “aspect of participation and democracy: the transformation will not succeed if the employees are not involved with it.” The entire German industrial landscape is being remodeled. “It would be irresponsible to leave that to capital alone,” says the chairman of IG Metall, spanning a wide range. “Perhaps the situation is similar to the one at the beginning of the Federal Republic, when works councils and unions also played a special role in building it up.”

Fair change against right-wing radicals

The election successes of the AfD and the terrorist attacks by right-wing extremists also concern Hofmann. “Our most effective contribution against right-wing radicals is to make the transformation social and at the same time to give workers security.” Trade unions have “a function stabilizing democracy”. This also applies in the east of the country, where IG Metall had tried unsuccessfully in the past two years to agree a schedule towards 35 hourly week. The metal workers in the east work 38 hours a week. “IG Metall will not leave the collective bargaining round without a solution to this question,” says Hofmann. The employers had rejected the introduction of the 35 hour week on January 1st 2031 for all East German metalworkers. “If there is no solution in the collective agreement, we will force contracts in individual companies,” Hofmann announced.