“if-we-still-see-games-with-viewers-in-2020,-i'm-happy”

Hans-Joachim Watzke, 60, has been 2005 Managing Director of Borussia Dortmund.

Mr. Watzke, would you have thought two weeks ago that the league was in an existential crisis in mid-March?

Honestly, unfortunately I don't have either. In my environment, I was made aware of the possible escalation very early on, and that's why we have made many arrangements at BVB. Be it in shielding players or employees. It has proven to be farsighted that we expanded our credit line very early on, so that we will not have any liquidity problem – even in the current situation, in which several revenues are on the brink. But one thing is also clear, this is a situation for all people in Germany, Europe and in many countries around the world that we have never had before, that presents us with enormous challenges and for which we have no blueprints for solutions. Now football – in spite of all economic risks and its socio-cultural importance – has to take a back seat. The containment of virus spread in the population is of course prioritized at all levels.

After the general assembly of the DFL, managing director Christian Seifert described ghost games as “the only chance of survival” for the Bundesliga? Do you agree with him?

Unfortunately yes. We are of course also in direct contact with the Federal Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, the responsible national, regional and local authorities and also the most important institutes. Unfortunately, they tell us that more measures will be initiated in the next few weeks, and that the restrictions will not be withdrawn for the time being. You do not believe how much we like here in Dortmund more than 80. 000 people would want to play, but for a good reason we will not be allowed to do so in the near future. As bad as it is and as much as it resists our atmospheric football culture in Germany.

But we have to finish this season. I also say that it becomes very different emotionally. The championship will certainly have a different emotional value this year than all previous titles. The bowl is not shown to the crowd at Borsigplatz, at Marienplatz or anywhere else. Nevertheless, we have to end the season, otherwise it will be so dramatically financially for too many clubs that things will change in football that you don’t even want to think about now. And if the authorities give us the green light that these games are allowed in very small circles, then we will take the opportunity to do our job. Like many other companies around the world, this is currently being restricted to protect jobs. As for football, we're talking about almost 60. 000. And many industries that are still attached to it. But of course we can only continue if there are no concerns on the part of the experts.

Your appearance in the ARD sports show looked as if you were rather annoyed by the interruption of the season than worry. A wrong impression?

I am not paid to be worried. And of course it annoys me when a season highlight in the European football calendar, “the mother of all derbies”, cannot be played. I have the luxury of also being a fan of my employer. In such a moment, the responsible person should not be worried, but must make decisions with a clear head. Incidentally, not just in the sense of some high-paying employees, but in the sense of 850 employees. BVB is one of the largest employers in Dortmund. I am responsible for these people and their families.

You have the health risk for a professional team classified “not so serious”. In the light of ever new positive corona tests in professional clubs, this had a downplaying effect.

You have to listen properly, I have not said in any way that the species of professional footballers is immune to a disease with the Covid – 19 – Virus is. But, and I will stay with it: Professional athletes are not among the risk groups. The likelihood that a professional will have to be hospitalized or worse will happen is very small, if not excluded. Professional footballers do not belong to the risk group by age, moreover they are checked and accompanied by several doctors almost around the clock. We have our own cooks, health and nutritionists. I stick to it: if there is a group that is well equipped for a pandemic, then it is young, health-controlled men in competitive sports. And of course we have to make sure that the players don't infect their families, opponents and teammates through daily testing.

Many players are concerned about their families and would like to travel to them. They said somewhat succinctly that they did not understand why the families were not with the players. Is that still your attitude?

Since there was I think I misunderstood on Sunday. Of course we understand the concern for family members. Let's take Achraf Hakimi as an example and see what's going on in Spain. The health system in Madrid is already in dire straits, it would be stupid to send it away from every perspective, Spain has declared an emergency! In such a situation, privileged soccer players can even bring their family to Dortmund, where they can be integrated into a good system. And as a responsible employer we don't listen to it, we help you with every step.

Let's talk about BVB in the crisis. How long can a club like Borussia Dortmund endure such a situation without income from day tickets and TV money ?

As mentioned above, we made early arrangements so that we are currently far away from a situation that should worry us about liquidity or even existence. But I don't know of any other industry in the world that could easily accept if one of the three most relevant revenue streams, in our case TV marketing, sponsorship and match day earnings – ticketing, catering, merchandising on match day – would be eliminated. There has never been a situation like this in football history, so the revenue was of course partly planned in the economic planning. But to answer the question in concrete terms: we would get by a few months if a cent were not credited to the BVB account in the next few months.

„ For many people football is more than a hobby “

“Real love” is the BVB slogan? Does this also apply to the many BVB employees who otherwise work in the fan shop, the sausage stands and at the stadium's entrance gates and who no longer earn anything?

Definitely yes. As already mentioned, we have 850 employees at BVB, and that is exactly why it has to go on – adapted to this unique situation. It's not just about paying the – admittedly high – salaries of the licensed players. We have our own department that works against racism, anti-Semitism and discrimination, educational trips etc. organized to Auschwitz and Israel. We have just donated one million euros for a new building at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial. Of course, these commitments are only possible because there is a lot of money in football, and it has always been Borussia Dortmund's attitude that we not only put this money in the squad, but also do justice to our social responsibility with cash. We are not currently thinking of something like “operational layoffs”. That doesn't matter in our planning. To put it bluntly: The Borussia Dortmund family will shoulder this together and help each other. Even if our BVB travel agency is currently unable to sell any trips and our Event & Catering GmbH does not organize events or organize catering.

Is football too important?

It is a fact that football is a topic that moves a lot of people in Germany. For many, many people it is more than just a hobby, it is an issue at family celebrations, at school, university, at work. One, if not the society kit in times of no crisis. And I also believe that at some point we will have to play again so that we have other topics than this virus that dominates everything. Of course it is different in empty stadiums, we know that too. There is more missing than the salt in the soup, there are many ingredients missing, it will not be the same. In addition: I am the managing director of a football club and I am paid to ensure that our employees have a secure job. At the same time, I am still a partner in a company for protective work clothing, and I also get to know what is happening to the companies in Germany, how dramatically the situation has changed, what uncertainty there is. Believe me, I know very well how privileged the football industry is. For me this is more a reason than one less to get the ball rolling again.

There are clubs that are much worse off than BVB. They should be helped, possibly also through a solidarity fund. Is this the right way to deal with the crisis? And will BVB also make its contribution?

Solidarity funds sounds good at first, but you would have to look at how such a fund would be structured. Of course, this should not mean that clubs that have made many mistakes in sporting and economic terms in the past will ultimately benefit from it. If, however, it was caused by this unpredictable exceptional situation through no fault of your own, then Borussia Dortmund will certainly not be unsolid.

In the past few days you have always emphasized that the clubs are competitors. Are they not more than that these days, maybe even allies?

We always are, but we are still competitors.

Will you ask the players to do their part to cope with the crisis, for example by foregoing salary?

The primary goal of all parties involved must be to comply with legally valid contracts. But I'm also sure that many players know who the people are who make sure they do the job the way they do it. The cameramen who cut the videos for club TV late at night or the gatekeeper who makes sure that nothing happens on the training grounds. You will move closer together.

In the USA there are players and teams (NBA, MLB) quickly ensured that the salaries of club and arena employees are covered in the foreseeable future. Why doesn't that happen in Germany? Instead, the “56. 000 workplaces ”by Christian Seifert still used as an argument that it must be played again as soon as possible.

The systems in Germany and the USA cannot be compared. And: With the 56. 000 Jobs are about many, not “only” club employees. In Dortmund, restaurateurs, hoteliers, taxi drivers and public transport companies live very well, especially thanks to the income from football. That is exactly why we have to fight to minimize the damage. And I am convinced that football can do it on its own and without state support.

When do you think football will be played in front of an audience again?

Later than I wish. And that really hits me personally! If we still see games with spectators in the year 2020, then I would be very happy.

