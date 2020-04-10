“if-there-is-no-recognition-in-the-job,-many-feel-that-it-is-a-failure”

Many are currently worried about their job and have to cope with less money. You have been dealing with precarious work for years and have written a book about it. What follows permanent uncertainty?

Wimbauer: Work has two main functions. One is economic and material. You make money, you secure your life. Added to this is the social function. Someone finds meaningful what he does, feels belonging, recognized. Both components are severely restricted in precarious work. People often get little wages and appreciation. One of our interview partners said that precarious work pitted society from the inside.

You have examined particularly intensively why people lack recognition. Why is that so important?

Wimbauer: Humans are social beings and deeply dependent on recognition by others. A source of this is love – through a partner, friends or family. I am loved for who and how I am. Or at least for what I'm doing. In that case, it really matters in our society what kind of job I have and how much I do. Leisure and caring for others are not particularly relevant.

Precarious workers often complain about a deficit.

Motakef: Most of the time it is like this: They work quite hard and their money is still not enough. It doesn't pay off, it's not looked at. Noticeable. A saleswoman said about her job: “Is not as far down as a toilet woman, but well.” Some also make big cuts in private, for example in care, with long shifts, but that is also not honored. If there is no recognition in the job, many perceive this as a failure. You are hurt, frustrated.

“Symbolic recognition must be materially redeemed”

Cashiers and nurses are cheered at the moment.

Motakef: The recognition for these professional groups is more than overdue – with a lot of exclamation marks. It is a good thing that there is now clapping for her on balconies, that Chancellor Merkel mentions her in her television address. This symbolic recognition must also be redeemed materially. Otherwise the clapping is cynical. The people who are important now have to earn more. Something must finally be done about staff shortages, especially in clinics and nursing homes. The question now arises as to what happens politically during or after Corona.

Why are those who are indispensable paid badly?

Wimbauer: There are many complex reasons for this. Some industries are precarious because workers need little or no skills. That makes them cheap. Another reason is how care work has evolved historically. For hundreds of years, women have done this at home – invisibly and without wages.

Not only does work seem to be in danger, but all areas of life, health, social interaction. Will the whole country be depressed soon?

Wimbauer: It can actually be problematic for the psyche if not just one area, but several areas of life are fragile. A number of therapists assume that the pandemic will significantly increase depression and other mental illnesses. We all just recognize how vulnerable we are, we may feel lonely, we care for loved ones. The future seems bleak. Fears of existence extend into the middle class.

“People are often ashamed when they have to top up because they are paid poorly”

What helps against anxiety?

Wimbauer: First of all, basic economic protection helps, which is beginning to happen due to the many emergency aids. It must be prevented that many private bankruptcies have to register and end up on the street. It also needs the feeling of not being alone and not being left alone. That means solidarity on a large scale – and on a small scale through friends and family.

Germany is a welfare state. There is short-time allowance, the job center increases the wages if necessary or pays basic security. Most people find it difficult to get to the office.

Motakef: Our interviews show: It depends on whether you receive unemployment benefit or Hartz IV, have completed an apprenticeship or not. Many have shown their gratitude and think it's great that we have social benefits. At the same time, everyone emphasized that the funds were drawn only in an emergency, only temporarily. Everyone wanted to distance themselves as much as possible from the image of the so-called lazy unemployed. Even if they have to top up because they are poorly paid, people feel ashamed. Instead of seeing it as the scandal that it is.

In your study it comes out that couple relationships sometimes solve the problems of the precarious compensate and sometimes reinforce.

Motakef: We had a couple of couples in the study who supported each other. One had no children, was quite young, both carers. The two had the impression that they were not valued highly in society, but made each other's achievements visible. That helped. We also saw strong cohesion in a couple who decided to become self-employed. With all risks.

“The stress of the couples is currently extremely high”

What behavior is harmful in the crisis?

Motakef: It often becomes a problem when women at home should take care of everything as a matter of course. One interviewee felt extremely let down by her husband, saw him continue to realize himself while she was taking care of the three children. The couple relationship was before the end. It is extremely important to spread the household and upbringing on the shoulders of both. In the crisis, some fathers now at least notice what is happening every day.

Couples don't have it easy right now: They may be together around the clock. A powder keg?

Wimbauer: The stress is currently extremely high for couples. Those who live precariously often experience fatigue syndrome. Now their problems are pervading the population. Many may have to look after children, teach, be sent on short-time work or be unemployed. You can't get out, take a deep breath. The skin becomes thinner. Figures on China show that the divorce rate increases after quarantine.

For men, write, it can be a problem if they do not fulfill their nutritional role.

Motakef: Masculinity is so closely linked to employment. Both are hardly conceivable without each other. Almost all male interviewees felt ashamed when they could not or could not feed a family. A very embittered one said that he could not find a woman because of his low salary. They were looking for a provider.

There is talk about the risk of more domestic violence.

Wimbauer: If a lot of worries come together in a confined space, there is of course a high potential for conflict. For verbal arguments, tears, and in the worst case for physical assault. Most of the time the violence is directed against women and children.

What about those who live alone? Meeting friends is difficult right now.

Wimbauer: You can still make calls and see friends by video call. But it will be dramatic for those who have neglected friends who have no family. They face great loneliness. I am also thinking of old people in the nursing home who may even have to make their last way. Alone.

For most of your interview partners, work means a lot. You only feel like a full member of society with a job. Will this extreme status change due to the crisis?

Motakef: Unfortunately no. Many people will now experience what precarious work means, what it is like to be unable to pay your bills. You will long for a normal, safe job. It would be desirable to no longer see gainful employment as the major source of recognition. That the concern for other people is more centered and valued. The work that is suddenly described as systemically important is not indispensable.