iaa-goes-to-munich

The International Motor Show (IAA) will take place in Munich in the future, which the automobile association VDA decided on Tuesday. The Tagesspiegel had already reported this information this morning, citing industrial circles. Munich prevailed against the candidates Berlin and Hamburg.

The decision is said to be justified by the fact that Munich is the economically strongest region in comparison and the car show in the Bavarian capital is the necessary one get political support. The IAA had taken place in Frankfurt am Main for almost 70 years.

[Um moderne, nachhaltige, faire Mobilität aus lokaler Sicht, geht es in unseren Leute-Newslettern aus den Berliner Bezirken, die Sie hier kostenlos bestellen können: leute.tagesspiegel.de]

The 19 – head of the VDA had sought a unanimous decision, as a VDA spokesman said in advance. In the future, the IAA wants to present itself with a new, more modern concept, reach a broader audience and take up the social debate about the mobility of the future.