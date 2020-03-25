“i-would-have-preferred-to-postpone-the-games-by-two-years”

Timo Boll, 39, is the most successful German Table tennis players. He won over three dozen medals at major international tournaments. He was for the first time 2000 at the Olympic Games. 2008 Boll won Olympic silver with the team as well as 2012 and 2016 bronze. In Rio he 2016 carried the German flag at the opening ceremony. In the interview, the left-hander talks about the postponement of the games in Tokyo, short-time work and sweaty units on the ergometer.

Mr. Boll, it is now finally clear that the Olympic Games are not taking place this summer. A correct decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC)?

Definitely. The whole world has huge problems right now. We cannot believe in sports that we are not affected in the end.

Was the decision too late?

It's about a lot of money and the postponement results in organizational problems. Therefore, those responsible have clung to the last straw. It's the same elsewhere, for example in the Bundesliga. From an entrepreneurial point of view, I can understand that. But again: it was the only right decision. I would even have preferred to postpone the games for two years.

For what reason?

Nobody knows how it will look in terms of health in terms of mass events in a year. But in the spirit of the fair play concept for which the Olympic Games stand, the current decision is also a good one. This can also be seen in the current situation with us in table tennis.

How does it look there?

There is absolute standstill in many parts of the world. But the Japanese and Chinese train largely normally. China was very forward-looking. After the German Open at the end of January, the national team was only in Qatar for a long time and then set up in Macau.

What does it mean mentally, that there is now clarity?

That already relieves. The thought of having to really start again soon, because otherwise the shape is really tight, is gone.

You have participated in five Olympic Games and 2016 carried the German flag in Rio. How do you deal with the shift?

I was like other players physically at the limit. There are good examples of older players in table tennis who used a longer break to regenerate and then come back really strong.

At the Olympic Games in Rio Timo Boll carried the German flag . Photo: Michael Kappeler / dpa

Who are you thinking of?

Especially to Jörgen Persson, who 2008 in the individual Has reached the semi-finals of the Olympic Games.

Persson was 42 Years old, three years older than you now.

Something motivates me. I hope and believe that in one year I will be able to get involved on a good level and not only have to follow the Olympic motto “being there is everything”. But for me as a full professional and someone who has been there many times, the situation is of course easier than for others, that's not a question.

For many, Olympia is a unique opportunity.

I can fully sympathize with athletes who have had this dream all their lives . Some have stopped at work and put the pedal to the metal to be in top shape at the right moment. A world is collapsing now. It is very sad and a shame. I hope that somehow you can still get it tied up.

Do you personally notice the effects of the coronavirus pandemic?

I am also on short-time work, my club Borussia Düsseldorf reacted quickly. But that's perfectly fine. We all have to see how things go and I am happy that my sponsors are still with me.

Can you currently exercise?

I haven't been to a table tennis hall since the last Bundesliga game two and a half weeks ago. The performance center in Düsseldorf is closed. It itches slowly in the fingers. But on the one hand I come back after a break much faster than with 20. I hit the ball after a two week break. In the meantime, experience helps me. Second, there are more important things.

So you take a sport break.

At least a table tennis break. At our home in town in the Odenwald, I will not beg the mayor for an exemption for the training. I want to behave in an exemplary manner and go all the way that everyone demands. I have been outside three times in the past two weeks to go to the supermarket. My other personal concerns are at the back. I watch the news intensely every day to see how the situation develops. I am currently a sheep that follows the herd (laughs). And I am currently facing completely different challenges.

Which are they?

I'm practically busy 24 Hours with my daughter, she is six. Thats fun. But it is also a Herculean task to bring variety so that it doesn't get bored.

In Rio Timo Boll won bronze with the team. Photo: picture alliance / dpa

Do you have a table tennis table at home?

I have a table tennis robot and a plate. It is not enough to train professionally, but it would somehow work. It is not set up at the moment, so I would have to put the pool table away. Fortunately, I have a small fitness room in the house with a beautiful view of the Odenwald. I do strength training and I travel a lot on the ergometer. A buddy recommended a platform that professional cyclists also use. I like it very much.

Please tell us exactly what that is.

You can run virtual races against real participants worldwide and, like in a real race, also attach yourself to a group. There are umpteen events a day, with mountain ratings and sprints. I've already had a few near-death experiences after giving everything in the final sprint (laughs). When I start playing table tennis again, at least my legs will be well trained.

You would also need a platform like this for your sport.

There are some table tennis games for the Wii. But that has little to do with the real world. There is no training effect. For this, the rotation of the ball would have to be simulated correctly, which is not yet possible.

