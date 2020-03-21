“i-spat-blood-when-i-had-a-cough-attack”

Edoardo Melloni, 29, is an Italian medium-distance runner from Milan. The competitive athlete had to go to hospital due to severe Covid 19 symptoms. In the interview, he talks about the course of the disease, the possible contagion, the loss of taste and sports in an emergency.

Mr. Melloni, how are you?

I am fine. Fortunately, I was taken to the emergency room on time. There I was diagnosed with pneumonia and I tested positive for the coronavirus. Fortunately, the infection was still at an early stage and we are all confident that I will be back from the hospital soon.

What for symptoms did you have and how has the disease developed since then?

Die Symptoms, of course, vary from person to person. For me it started with 37, 5 degrees fever and a little cough. The cough got worse and lasted for five to ten minutes. Always strong and dry. I spat blood on one of those cough attacks and that was when I was sent to the emergency room. Another symptom that should not be underestimated is the total loss of smell and taste. In the Ospedale Luigi Sacco (the University Clinic of Milan, editor's note) , they found these symptoms in two out of three patients and they can also occur in people who otherwise have no symptoms like having a cough or fever. I still can't distinguish between a piece of chocolate, cooked carrots or pasta with tomato sauce.

What are you treated with and what are the side effects?

The doctors decided to undergo the therapy, which was mostly used in Wuhan hospitals. It is a combination of medicines that are given to patients with arthritis and those with HIV. The medicines are hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir / ritonavir. One of the side effects is dysentery (a diarrhea, editor's note) , which started on the first day. It's been much better since the second day. Otherwise I don't notice any physical effects.

Do you have any idea how you got infected?

I had sealed myself off socially before this was prescribed by the government regulation. I worked from my home office and early in the morning I trained in a very large park. On March 9, I had to go to the office to pick up some documents and hand in the company car. I took the subway to get home. I suspect that I got infected there because the first symptoms appeared three days later.

How was the procedure in the hospital? How are the coronavirus patients there?

When I arrived, the Oxygen saturation measured in the blood, I think it was at 95. My upper body was X-rayed and pneumonia was found. Therefore, I was subjected to a coronavirus test – in urgent cases like mine, the results come after ten and not after 24 or 36 hours. Then an EKG was done. My room is separated by a hallway from the room where doctors, nurses and service staff have to change before they come in. They wear overalls, double face masks and a plastic visor that covers the entire face. You almost feel guilty when you realize what risk you put these people in when they come into your room. I am in good hands here and as Italians we should be proud of it. Other countries dream of a health care system like ours.

There has been a lot of discussion recently about whether you should still walk during these times. What do you recommend?

There is no risk from running itself. That is why it was not immediately banned in the course of the first countermeasures. These restrictions were finally decided in consultation with specialized medical professionals. The only problem is: where do I go jogging? I personally never felt exposed to any risks at Nordpark. But I also saw photos from parks where the situation was very different and risky. As with all things, common sense is needed and if this is lacking – as it seems to me at the moment – it is inevitable that the government will adopt stricter rules, even if it affects those who have so far practiced outdoor sports sensibly.

The interview was conducted by Andrea Benatti. Translation: Julian Graeber. The interview first appeared in Italian on “Atleticalive”.