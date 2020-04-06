“i-recommend-as-much-sex-as-possible”

The tweet of April 3rd sounds decided: “I make my decision: being single in Corona times is shit”, writes the 29 – year olds. But the current situation is not easy for couples either. Sex in Corona times? The opportunities would be there – but what about the desire?

“Now – finally – we have time for ourselves again, get to know each other or know each other again”, says sex therapist Ulrika Vogt from Cologne. In her experience, situations for couples are now coming to a head: is the relationship stable or unstable anyway? “So far there have been enough escape opportunities for partners, which is why the crisis was less clear, you could avoid each other,” she explains in an interview with the Tagesspiegel. That changes in the face of restrictions and fears. At the same time, you can now feel “how much comfort and support a partner can also mean.”

How the sex life of couples is currently developing also depends on psychological factors. “There are people who can turn the tide in times of crisis and people who block under stress and are afraid,” says Vogt. Of course, this also applies to pleasure. “Sexuality has a lot to do with our nervous system. Too much stress and fear block the desire. ”This also raises the question: How have I experienced sexuality so far? So the crisis is like a burning glass and reinforces what already exists between couples.

“I can only suggest that couples have as much sex as possible because it is incredibly relaxing.” And if it shouldn't always be sex? “Then just to feel the other person's body, because that is also extremely calming and connecting.”

Of course, couples – especially as parents – are at risk of the camp freak. In many families, the mood after more than two weeks in a confined space is not the best. The therapist recommends finding time for yourself. “For example, one parent goes out with both children and the other has space for himself again.”

And what about sexuality among singles? “Stay calm and use dildos,” advertises a manufacturer of sex toys on large posters in the capital. Erotic online shops register increasing sales, sales hits are currently vibration cushions (“enjoy this completely new experience of ecstasy”) and pair vibrators that can be controlled by remote control. Via remote control? “So that you don't have to interrupt sex when using the vibrators,” a manufacturer explains how to operate the utensil, which is also suitable for singles.

“As a change, porn can definitely give an impulse . The films can have something inspiring, ”says therapist Vogt. But they should not be used as a standard, because then they usually have a negative impact on sexuality. The viewer appropriates what he sees and shifts his attention from the inside to the outside. “Getting to orgasm through porn is perfectly fine. But in the long run there is a risk of wanting to constantly increase the stimulus, the kick in the head, for example through even more stimulus and thus also harder porn. ”People who watch a lot of porn or are addicted to porn would be at risk of sexual numbness.

“Solosex” sounds nicer than masturbation

And how are those whose hormones are playing spring? The youngsters? “To discover your own body, I recommend solo sex. Feeling and feeling your body, making yourself beautiful, ”says the expert. This could include scents, music, it is not just about masturbation, masturbation. “Solosex means the same thing, but solosex or self-love are nicer words.” Anyone can find out: what makes my body happy, what brings me pleasure?

Is this really an option for one 17 – year old who finally wants to kiss and touch his girlfriend? “I know it is difficult but what remains?” Says Ulrika Vogt, referring to what was believed to be almost lost: “You could also write letters, love letters or diaries.” Or – to stay in the picture of bygone times – pick up the phone. .. “Telephone sex has the advantage that we stay closer to ourselves. If you do not see the other person, it is usually easier to concentrate on yourself. ”

According to the experience of the expert, many women find their bodies“ not so great ”and do not feel comfortable when her partner sees her naked. That had an effect – by nature – “unfavorably on the quality of their sexuality”. In such cases, telephone sex could make you free. In addition, “there are many men who turn on when their partner is lustful”. This could also be lived out on the phone.

Around 20 percent of their patients now used the option of video consultation , reports the sex therapist. Otherwise, not much has changed in her therapeutic work. “But my hypothesis is that this is yet to come. I suspect that more people will get help in the next few weeks and months because the need grows. ”