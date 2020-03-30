A Loriot sketch in Hebrew translation that perfectly matches the difficulties of the Corona home quarantine is circulating in Israel on social media.

The sketch “After work” by the German humorist is about a man who only wants to sit in his armchair at home and obviously longs for silence.

“I just want to sit here,” he says. But his wife keeps talking to him while she is bustling about in the kitchen. At the end the man's collar bursts.

The Israeli actor Dror Keren, who speaks the role of the man, shared the Hebrew sketch on Facebook and wrote: “When would we have time for this on normal days?”

To that He said the content of the sketch: “Hermann and Berta have been together for many years. Very, very many years. They belong to the risk group. He is your risk. And she is his risk. ”



Israel has further tightened the country's exit restrictions due to the spread of the corona virus. People should stay at home, the exit is only allowed in exceptional cases.

According to the Ministry of Health, the virus Sars-CoV-2 has now been detected in 4347 people in Israel. 15 According to the information people have died after an infection. Tens of thousands of people are in quarantine at home. (dpa)