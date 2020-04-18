“i-introduced-myself-as-a-new-player”

“Crazy Ideas”: Stark and Wolf back

Niklas Stark and After her two-week quarantine, Marius Wolf resumed training at Hertha BSC. “I already introduced myself as a new player,” said Stark laughing to the club's own TV station on Thursday. The international has had to go into quarantine for the second time due to contact with a coronavirus infection , he was able to do so in his Bavarian homeland 25. Celebrate birthday on Tuesday.

Stark was happy about the – albeit – reduced training in small groups, in which he also met the new trainer Bruno Labbadia . “It's nice to be back, even if you can't shake hands,” said Stark, who felt “like an injury” after a four-week break after the first session.