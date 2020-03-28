Chancellor Angela Merkel came out of home quarantine with a personal message and asked the people in Germany for patience in the coronavirus crisis. People are “adjusted to contact and closeness, and I'm looking forward to it again,” said the CDU politician, who currently remains at home after contact with an infected doctor, in her weekend podcast released on Saturday.

“No one can say today with a clear conscience that he knows how long this difficult time will last,” said Merkel. “I have to ask you to be patient.”

“Unfortunately, the daily numbers of new infections still do not give us any reason to relax or relax the rules,” said the Chancellor. One goal is that the number of new infections only double every ten days so as not to overwhelm the health system. Currently, however, this is already the case after five and a half days, so the increase is still too high.

Merkel thanked the citizens in Germany for the consistent implementation of the new one Measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic. “The new rules have brought public life down to a minimum in just a few days.” The aim is to avoid contacts in order to prevent infection. Almost all people visibly changed their behavior. In view of this, she just wanted to say: “Thank you – thank you from the bottom of my heart!”, Emphasized Merkel.

Of course, you also understand the concerns about the economy as a whole or your personal job, said Merkel. “Politicians have taken action faster than ever and with more money than ever,” she emphasized. “I think I can say: We mobilize what we can to give our country security in this uncertain time.”

The Chancellor had her audio message taken from the home office because of their temporary domestic quarantine. “This is a situation that I share with many – you are not sick and still stay at home to be sure that you do not have the virus in you,” she said.

Brown: Measures remain until 20. April

Chancellor-in-Office Helge Braun had previously clarified in an interview with the Tagesspiegel that the coronavirus pandemic before 20. April will not ease the existing restrictions. “We're talking now until 20. April did not have any relief, ”said the CDU politician. “Until then, all measures will remain in place.”

Older people would have to reckon with contact restrictions for much longer than younger people. “One thing is common to all models, no matter how we decide: that the older and pre-ill people in our society must be effectively protected against infection until there is a vaccine,” said Braun. (dpa, epd, Tsp)