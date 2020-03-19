“i-hate-confidence”

Mr Wimmer, despite the new entry restrictions for entry to Germany and Denmark, the Scandlines ferry company is operating on both routes to ensure goods traffic. Which routes from and to Germany are particularly important with regard to the transport volumes and the goods transported?

Among the European countries, Sweden ranks in terms of German exports 12, Denmark 13, ranked Sweden among German imports Sweden 15 and Denmark on 17. On the other hand, Germany is the most important trading partner overall from the point of view of the two Scandinavian countries. The most important European importing countries for Germany are by far the Netherlands, followed by France, Poland, Italy and the Czech Republic. The first place to buy German goods in Europe is France, then the Netherlands, Great Britain, Italy and Austria. If you take a look at the map, it means that there is no major German border crossing that is unimportant or that can be closed for a long time without consequences for the economies and the supply of all participating countries.

Lufthansa has severely restricted air traffic, but is keen to continue transport aviation. What is missing when transport flights can no longer take place?

The challenge goes beyond transport flights. Much of the world's airfreight is transported as Belly Freight in passenger aircraft. This creates synergies between the passage and cargo. As many passenger flights are currently being canceled, capacity is lacking. Additional separate transport machines must be used. As a result, air freight will certainly become more expensive. Apart from that: What will be missing in Germany are “urgent” goods, but also electrical goods, machines, optical devices, pharmaceutical and chemical products. The countries from which a great deal is imported to Germany by air are the USA and China, followed by Japan, Taiwan and Malaysia.

Thomas Wimmer, born 1959 , is CEO of the Federal Logistics Association in Bremen. Photo: Jan Meier

Lots of trucks were blocked at the borders between Italy and Austria and between Italy and Slovenia. In front of the Polish border there was even a mega traffic jam on Wednesday that reached the Berliner Ring. In your opinion, what is the greater danger that could lead to a drying up of the transport flows?

Irrational reactions by people can currently lead to disruption of individual flows of goods, although all logistics service providers adhere to the recommendations of the Robert Koch Institute and the requirements of the authorities. The overall system will not come to a standstill at the moment. But nobody can predict the future. Today we see effects from closed borders and understandable fears about our own health. Many employees in contract, warehouse and transport logistics have their first place of residence in neighboring Germany to the east. Many of them stay at home or cannot drive their planned routes. At the same time, the logistics service providers in their warehouses and goods handling centers have to perform, sometimes even to cope with a drastically increased demand for consumer goods – and then with inexperienced or unskilled employees. Efficiency drops in the operational and administrative areas and the supply can possibly slow down.



Trade and politics emphasize that the goods hamster observed can be observed superfluous, not necessary and also not very social. Would you join?



Yes!

The guidelines of the EU Commission emphasize, among other things, that the free movement of goods must remain secured. This applies above all to basic products such as food, medicine and protective equipment. Therefore, so-called “green tracks” should be introduced for the transportation of goods. Which product groups could we best do without? Maybe on clothes? Or on toilet paper?

The Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief generally recommends that households keep stocks of ten Days, including 3.5 kilograms of bread, potatoes, rice and pasta per person. This is a precautionary measure in the event that the entire supply infrastructure temporarily collapses, as can occur after storms or flood situations. But there can be no question of that at the moment. By the way, toilet paper is not a priority in the contingency plans and larger inventories are probably not necessary if statistically around two roles per person are sufficient for ten days. When it comes to clothing, we Europeans abound anyway, as the sustainability debate has only recently shown us. The current official measures aim to maintain the very high level of care that is normal in Europe, nothing more and nothing less. When it comes to food, we can all be completely relaxed. And when it comes to medication and protective equipment, I am convinced that care is taken very carefully.

It is repeatedly emphasized how important the container ships that bring goods produced in China to us are. Is everything here now – or still – on the right track?

Overseas traffic is missing containers in the economic cycle. The corona crisis began at the turn of the year 2020 in China – the Asians are three months ahead of us. In these three months, goods were sent to China from Europe and the USA in containers. But China produced much less, so there are now six million TEU empty container capacity in China. They are missing here in Europe or in the western trading area. Restoring parity will cost billions. But the transport of goods to Europe – when the transport starts again – is not a problem.

[Das Gespräch führte Reinhart Bünger]

In contrast to VW and Daimler, BMW has so far not announced any production stops in Germany and also sees no problem with the supply chains. Nevertheless, the automotive industry seems more vulnerable in times like these. Why?

At the end of the early shift on Thursday, BMW also stopped production in Germany by 20. April set. Incidentally, automobile production not only rests in Germany, but also in factories abroad and in the factories of foreign manufacturers. First, after just three corona months globally, there are bottlenecks in the international supply chains that no longer allow orderly production. Given this period, the supply chains have proven to be surprisingly robust. Second, there is currently a decline in demand. And thirdly, the protection of employees plays a role in the large plants.



What considerations and necessary solutions do you hear from other countries that may already be more affected than Germany?

Our neighboring countries are facing the same challenges in terms of logistics as we do. The situation is made more difficult where there are restricted areas with increased official security requirements, such as in Italy or France. As far as I know, there is no master plan “Logistics in times of Corona” anywhere.

Talked about hamstering we already: Is there something that you have hoarded as a precaution?

Yes, confidence and one positive attitude. Let us do what logistics can do well: remain objective, solve challenges, keep the economy going. This helps to make prudent decisions and implement them – and thus quickly stabilize the economy and society.

