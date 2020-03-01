“i-don't-let-these-chaots-drive-me-away”

Dietmar Hopp has reaffirmed his commitment to football even after a memorable game day and years of insults. “I allow myself to be influenced and driven away by these chaots in my actions, neither athletically nor socially, although I am on the Dortmund side on 20. December was wished that the past Christmas was my last, ”said the patron of TSG Hoffenheim in an interview published on the club's homepage on Sunday.

Because of abuse by fans of FC Bayern was on Saturday The Munich game at TSG was interrupted twice. The Bayern management team and numerous top officials had then shown solidarity with Hopp. There were also fan attacks against Hopp and the German Football Association in other stadiums.

The 79 said about a possible dialogue with fans and fan representatives – Year-old: “I had such a conversation in the year 2010, in which nothing came out at all, because the gentlemen took their preconceived opinion and did not want to move a millimeter.” After unsuccessful attempts, this was now no longer an option. “I see no point in dealing with people who I have never done anything to, who have insulted me massively for years without reason and who do not want any consensus at all,” said Hopp.

He also called for that other incidents in football stadiums would also have to be sanctioned severely. “Especially racist and homophobic insults must be punished with all consequences,” warned Hopp. (AP)