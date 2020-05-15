The mood in the German retail sector is so bad that even drastic news can hardly be surprising. On Friday afternoon, the news spread that Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof wants to close almost half of its department stores. 80 of the approximately 170 branches of the group are to be closed, numerous media reported unanimously. In the remaining branches, up to ten percent of the jobs are also to be cut. The department store chain did not respond to Tagesspiegel's request on Friday.

The step was expected for Gerrit Heinemann. “I assume that this is still the best case scenario,” said Gerrit Heinemann, economics professor at Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences, the Tagesspiegel. It is quite possible that many more houses will have to be closed.

“We are in a situation that no retailer can plan,” continues the retail expert. “Everything is possible, from restrained consumer behavior to a second shutdown.” He thinks it is possible that the corona crisis “will also lead Karstadt Galeria to bankruptcy completely.”

Verdi criticizes the management

The service union Verdi naturally sees it differently and found clear words for the plans. “This is brutal,” said Stefanie Nutzberger, the federal executive board member responsible for trade seems that management and the owner are misusing the Corona crisis to implement their original plans for closings and layoffs. “

Karstadt Kaufhof has been in a protective shield procedure since the beginning of April due to the corona-related closures. This gives you the opportunity to draw up recovery plans yourself before an insolvency administrator does it. But nothing has been decided yet; by the end of June, creditors, courts and employee representatives must approve the plans. If no solution is found, bankruptcy threatens. The group management could use this perspective as a means of pressure, for example to negotiate lower rents and then keep branches open, it says in the “Spiegel”.

Only stay 17 branches left?

round 500 The Austrian owner René Benko has already invested in Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof through his Signa Group and has already committed several hundred million more. The corporation had not received a corona loan from KfW, however, because the house banks, according to the “Spiegel”, had asked for excess collateral.

Speculations about massive branch closings had already been circulating at the end of April when Benko 17 Karstadt- Galeria had sold property for around 700 million euros. Since such sales contracts are usually linked to long-term rental contracts, the sale was seen as a sign that only these 17 branches may ultimately remain . It is not yet known which locations it is.

Corona failures of one billion euros

The management had the Employees are already attuned to the closing of department stores and job cuts. In a letter to the employees, it was said that the court-appointed administrator Frank Kebekus and the general representative Arndt Geiwitz assumed that “the renovation ahead of us must be far more determined than we would all want”.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten.Zur Anmeldung geht es hier.]

The company had lost more than half a billion euros during the period of complete closure, the letter said. Sales in the past eight weeks, including the important Easter business, were missing, the gap could not be made up. “Overall, the loss in sales should increase to up to a billion euros.”

Around 28. 000 employees have Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof in Germany. Since the end of the merger 2018, the management of Stephan Fanderl had announced savings, but at the same time with synergy effects of around 380 Calculated millions of euros – so far, however, they have not occurred as hoped. According to Verdi, the group had already guaranteed location and employment security before Christmas.