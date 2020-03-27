“i-am-afraid-that-i-will-become-a-poorly-trained-doctor”

Actually, Antonia should sit at the desk and learn all day. But it can no longer. The 26 year old is studying medicine at the University of Hamburg. For the past five months, she has been preparing for the second state examination in Berlin, which was supposed to take place in April. She was in the library for nine hours every day. But the coronavirus epidemic plunged her and 4600 other students into uncertainty. “We've been hanging in the air for days,” she says. “It is not clear whether we can write our exam in three weeks or not.”

Officially, the date is still there. However, the second part of the doctor’s examination will probably not be able to be carried out as planned. One reason is the risk of infection. During the exam there are often far more than 50 people sitting in one room. Other university exams may also be refused. The situation is more complicated for young medical professionals. If the number of coronavirus infections continues to skyrocket, students may be urgently needed in clinics and outpatient facilities. Then it means deploying on the corona front instead of a theoretical test.

Earlier than planned in the practical year

On Wednesday the Bundestag received one from Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn submitted a draft law on the protection of the population, which should help the health care system to cope with the “epidemic situation of national importance” and which briefly grants the federal government wide-ranging competences. The measures also include a possible change in the course of medical studies during the crisis. Instead of being tested theoretically in three weeks, the students should start the practical year (PJ) earlier than planned, also to be able to help with the treatment of corona patients.

For the spring The planned state examination would then be pushed into the year 2021. The students fear a so-called “hammer exam” – second and third exam in a row at the end of the already very demanding PJ. The Institute for Medical and Pharmaceutical Examination Questions (IMPP) responsible for carrying out the examination and the Medical Faculty Day (MFT) had already given this recommendation to the ministries a week ago. Now it is in Spahn's draft law. The Federal Council will discuss this on Friday.

Background on the corona virus:

Virologist Drosten: “Maybe we have to assume that we will spend a year in a state of emergency”

Die Covid – 19 – Map of Germany: See here all coronavirus infections according to counties and federal states

With face masks against the coronavirus? What really protects against the transmission of germs

cashier via the corona lockdown : “Today it was worse than ever before!”

Follow the events related to the corona virus in Berlin in a separate live blog

Many students are beside themselves. “The mental strain currently on the candidates is enormous,” says a spokesman for the “Federal Representation of Medical Students in Germany” (bvmd). “The PJ is fundamentally exhausting enough, psychologically and physically stressful, and in Corona times this is all the more true,” says bvmd spokesman Tim Schwarz. The Federal Chamber of Physicians also sees the “enormous additional burden” of the students through a hammer exam following the PJ as “very critical”, said in a statement from Tuesday.

Instead, the student representatives of the bvmd demand that the second state examination be canceled without replacement if it cannot take place in three weeks as planned. This solution is already being used in Italy, says Schwarz. In this crisis situation, this is the only fair solution.

“I am afraid that I will become a poorly trained doctor”

In the past few days Medical students from all over Germany told Jens Spahn their concerns in news and comments. He replied on Sunday with an Instagram story: “I can promise you, we will solve it (…) so that those who want to help in this difficult situation can do it and don't always have to think about what that means for my studies. ”

Student Antonia also wants to help. The 26 year old also wonders what effects the coronavirus crisis will have on the quality of her teaching and the desire to work as an anesthetist later, could have. “How am I supposed to go into the oral exam about the clinical part in a year if I only used breathing machines and took corona swabs in my PJ?”

PJ conditions without Challenging coronavirus

Antonia actually chose anesthesia as her preferred subject. She fears that this area of ​​expertise could now be neglected. “I am not afraid of an infection, but that I will become a poorly trained doctor because of Corona,” says Antonia.

The conditions of the internship year are challenging enough even without a corona virus: working full time and ever According to the clinic, the PFY is often poorly or not paid at all. Sick days often have to be reworked afterwards. In times of Corona that would be a problem.

The student representatives are still hoping for a solution. On Tuesday, she asked the Federal Ministry of Health for an opinion. “We are confident that our demands will be heard,” says Schwarz.

Student Antonia has now returned to her desk and is continuing to learn – in case the exam does go as planned in April takes place. “I have to do something, otherwise I'll go crazy,” she says. Now she and her fellow students need certainty.