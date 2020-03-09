HVAC Dampers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.51% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027) owing to the snowballing demand for air distribution solutions

The essentiality of HVAC dampers dated back years ago during thermal and humidity comfort application where, its majorly used in heating, cooling, dehumidification and humidification A damper can be generally manually opened or closed, but does not prevent the furnace or cooling system from sending warm or chilled air into a room. The system also contains a condensing unit along with multiple room vents. HVAC Dampers market are growing steeply owing to the huge commercial application due to the presence of smart buildings and green buildings which further enhance the demand for equipment’s inside the building. HVAC technicians are in high demand to build, install, and maintain constantly evolving systems. The Bureau of Labor Statistics specifically estimated a growth of 21% within 2012 to 2022. HVAC Dampers system generally contains a furnace, a thermostat, refrigerant lines, an evaporator coil, automated zone dampers, and the actuators that control the dampers.

In terms of revenue, the global HVAC dampers market stood at US$ 1,526.2 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,874.3 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 2.51% during the forecast period (2019 – 2027). The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global HVAC dampers Market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes majorly on the different geographical regions world wide

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of geographical locations, APAC Region accounted for the highest HVAC Dampers Market share in 2018 owing to increasing demand for the products in the market and rising technological avenue to back the demand in the market.

Galvanized Steel dampers hold the largest market share among the material type segment due to its ability to endure weather elements and the durability characteristics.

On the basis of Application, Commercial segment is estimated to hold the major share in the market owing to the increasing consumption in the area due to endless application in the industry.

Key players operating in the global HVAC dampers market are American Warming and Ventilating, Arzel Zoning Technology, Inc., CONAIRE, Famcomfg.com, Flamgard Calidair Ltd, Nailor Industries, Inc., POTTORFF, Saturn Enterprises, Inc., T. A. Morrison & Co. Inc., Trolex Corp. and Wozair Limited

Motorized Segment held the largest market share among the operation mode category due to the fact that motorized segment is equipped with the most advanced technologies available in the market i.e., the presence of actuators that can regulate the movement of the dampers for the control of air flow. While the manual segment applies conventional tools.

Global HVAC Dampers Market :

By Shape of Dampers Round Rectangular

By Material Type Aluminum Galvanized Steel Stainless Steel Others

By Application Residential Commercial/Industrial

By Operation Mode Manual Motorized

By Region

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

