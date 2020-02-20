hundreds-of-thousands-dope-in-the-job

Almost two percent of employees in Germany regularly swallow performance-enhancing or mood-lifting medication. Extrapolated are around 700. 000 people. And particularly often, older employees use 60 such funds. Of them, at least 4.4 percent have increased in the past few months doped once.

This finding comes from a current DAK analysis, which was presented on Thursday. It examined whether and how workers without medical need use prescription medication to perform better in their jobs or to have enough energy for private activities after work. Experts speak of pharmacological neuro-enhancement, it deals with substances such as methylphenidate or fluoxetine. The study is representative, more than 5 were surveyed. 500 Working people aged 18 to 65.

Currently and regularly, 1.8 percent of employees dope. “Drug abuse is not a mass phenomenon,” said Andreas Storm, CEO of DAK Health. Nevertheless, the analysis shows how important healthy framework conditions are in the job. “Work requirements must not tempt employees to want to achieve better results with the help of medication.”

Above all, a problem of over 60 year olds

According to the study, most workers dope to better achieve professional goals. One in two of the group of those who swallow such drugs cited this as the reason. About one in three said that this would make work easier. And more than one in four (27, 1 percent) use the pill according to their own statements, in order to still have energy and mood for private things after work. However, pharmacological neuro-enhancement is most widespread among 60 to 65 – year-old employees. 4.4 percent of them have doped at least once in the past few months – the average among employees of all ages is 3.3 percent. In fact, the study shows that the “doping rate” increases with age. So operate from the 18 to 29 – year-old employees only 2.5 percent at least once a year drug abuse for the job. In the 30 – to 49 – year-olds, it is already 3.2 percent.

Interesting too: More than 71 percent of respondents between 20 and 50 years now know about such possibilities. Twelve years ago, doping was not known to every second job. However, experts are dampening the expectations of users: “There were often” only short-term and minimal effects on cognitive performance, “says Klaus Lieb, Director of the Clinic for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at Mainz University Medical Center and Scientific Director of the Leibniz Institute for Resilience Research. Instead, there was a risk of health damage. Dizziness, headache, nervousness and sleep disorders are not uncommon. And possible long-term consequences have not yet been researched .