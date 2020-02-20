hundreds-of-thousands-dope-for-the-job

Almost two percent of employees in Germany regularly swallow performance-enhancing or mood-lifting medication. Extrapolated are around 700. 000 people. And particularly often older workers use 60 such funds. Of them, at least 4.4 percent have worked in the past twelve months doped once.

This finding comes from a current DAK analysis, which was presented on Thursday. It examined whether and how workers without medical need use prescription medication to perform better in their jobs or to have enough energy for private activities after work. Experts speak of pharmacological neuro-enhancement. It is about the abuse of stimulants like methylphenidate, anti-dementia drugs like piracetam, antidepressants like fluoxetine or beta-blockers like metoprolol. The study is representative, more than 5 were surveyed. 500 professionals aged 18 to 65.

Currently, 1.8 percent of employees dope at least twice a month – and more than one in three of those who concede such drug abuse stated that they even take such funds daily (34, 8 percent). It is “not a mass phenomenon,” said Andreas Storm, CEO of DAK-Gesundheit. However, the analysis shows how important healthy framework conditions are in the job. “Work demands must not tempt employees to want to achieve better results with the help of medication.”

Often only minimal effects – but damage to health

According to the study, most employees dope to better achieve professional goals. One in two of the group of those who swallow such medication gave this as a reason. Around one in three stated that this would make work easier. More than one in four (27, 1 percent) claims to take the pill to have energy and mood for private after work, and around ten percent – twice as many men as women – take the means to sleep less

Particularly frightening: the “doping rate” rises z unimportant age. The highest distribution is not found among young, party-loving workers, but – on the contrary – among the 60 – bis 65 – year-olds who obviously no longer feel that they can cope with their jobs. 4.4 percent of them doped at least once in the past year – the average among employees of all ages is 3.3 percent. Of the 18 to 29 year olds, only 2.5 percent work at least once a year Year drug abuse for the job.

All of this is about improving your memory, increased alertness, better mood, overcoming uncertainty and shyness, reducing stress, nervousness or stage fright. However, experts are dampening the expectations of users: “There were often” only short-term and minimal effects on cognitive performance, “says Klaus Lieb, Director of the Clinic for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at Mainz University Medical Center and Scientific Director of the Leibniz Institute for Resilience Research. Instead, there was a risk of health damage. Dizziness, headache, nervousness and sleep disorders are not uncommon. And possible long-term consequences have not yet been researched .