Human Insulin: Market 2020 Will Generate New Growth Opportunities in The Upcoming Year to Expand its Size in Overseas Market 2026

Global human insulin market is expected to reach $53.16 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 7.47%.

Key Players:

Astra Zeneca PLC

Biocon

Eli Lilly

Exir

Julphar

Novo Nordisk AS

Pfizer

Sanofi Aventis

Sedico

Wockhardt

Key Businesses Segmentation of Human Insulin Market

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Human Insulin Drugs

• Human Insulin Delivery Devices

Based on product, the global Human Insulin Drugs market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Modern Human Insulin (further segmented into Long-acting, Rapid- acting, Premixed by type; further segmented into Lantus, Apidra, Levemir, NovoRapid/ NovoLog, Novomix, Humalog, Others by brand)

• Traditional Human Insulin (further segmented into Short-acting, Intermediate & Rapid-acting, Premixed by type; further segmented into Humulin, Insuman, Novolin/Actrapid/Insulatard by brand)

Based on product, the global Human Insulin Delivery Devices market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Syringes

• Pens (further segmented into Disposable, Reusable, Pen needles)

• Pumps

• Others

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Type 1 Diabetes

• Type 2 Diabetes

• Gestational Diabetes and Prediabetes

Based on distribution channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Human Insulin Market – Geographical Segment

North America (Canada USA, & Mexico)

(Canada USA, & Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia & Italy)

(Germany, UK, France, Russia & Italy) Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

(Japan, Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia) South America (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Etc.)

(Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Etc.) Middle East & Africa (UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

