Huge Growth in Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market to Observe Strong Development by 2020 Inogen, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CAIRE, Inc.

The global portable oxygen concentrator market was approximately USD 453 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 1,051 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 11.1% between 2019 and 2027.

The base year considered for the study is 2019 and the forecast period for this publication is 2020-2027.



North America dominates the portable oxygen concentrator market in 2017 and the trend is same during forecast period. Well established health infrastructure; presence of key players; rising awareness regarding advanced treatment methods are the major driving factors for this market in the region. The Asian portable oxygen concentrator market is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to improving healthcare industry; increasing prevalence of COPD and asthma; and presence of emerging countries such as China and India.

Furthermore, it also offers a holistic snapshot of the global Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market business sector. To understand the global Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market clearly different verticals are examined.

Key Players of the Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market Inogen, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CAIRE, Inc. (Chart Industries), Invacare Corporation, O2 CONCEPTS LLC, ResMed, Precision Medical, Inc, Besco Medical Co. LTD., GCE Group, Longfian Scitech Co.,Ltd, Nidek Medical India, Oxus America, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC.

Global Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market: Flow Type Analysis

Continuous Flow

Pulse Flow

Global Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market: Delivery Method Analysis

Fixed Minute Volume

Fixed Bolus Volume

Global Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market: End-User Analysis

Homecare Settings

Ambulance

Hospitals and Ambulatory Clinics

Using SWOT analysis to gather and study all the information, you can see the competitive environment vividly in Portable Oxygen Concentrator market. Openings for future market developments were revealed and likewise had a competitive advantage. Taking into account the drift and propensity of this market, it shows that the strategic direction is good. Understand your market base and understand your market data using standards, methodologies, and other driving market trends determined for reference.

