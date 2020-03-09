Huge Growth in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market Growth with top key vendors like Bayer AG, Siemen Healthcare, Imalogix

Absolute Markets Insights has announced of a new statistical report to its huge database titled as, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market. The research report applies primary and secondary research techniques to examine significant global market trends. In addition, it also presents several key aspects that influence the future of the businesses. The latest market research report also provides an in-depth analysis about the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market. Researchers of the report further also study the current market scenario, historical records and help in predicting market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers and restraints are especially underlined in order to help understand the challenges faced by businesses. The industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter’s Five models are used to analyze the business strategies. The report sheds light on significant market players to get better insights into the global landscape of businesses. Top industries profiled in the research report include Bayer AG, Siemen Healthcare, Imalogix amongst others. A segmentation of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market is also undertaken to study the market in detail. The study is therefore inclusive of insights into some of the significant approaches followed by analysis of important market companies.

Hospitals and diagnostic center are increasing their investments in the emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence to perform CT scan testing in reduced amount of radiation. This helps healthcare organizations such as hospitals and clinics to increase safety in human body amongst various age groups. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning and many more are helping to increase image quality with reduced radiation input. Such that utilizing these technologies assists in image reconstruction at higher speed using neural networks. Companies such as Imalogix are partnering with healthcare organizations to provide technological solutions which includes artificial intelligence for radiation dose management.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market is expected to reach at US$ 1,143.652 million by 2027 owing to increasing investments from organizations in adoption of emerging technological solutions such as artificial intelligence. Mainly, AI is used in medical scans and health records to personalize the radiation dose for cancer patients. This is expected to eventually help the healthcare sector to focus more upon individualized treatments.

Based on end user, hospitals will hold the largest Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market share in the upcoming years as the hospitals are focusing towards providing turnkey solutions to patients which includes healthcare modalities solution with regulated radiation dosage.

Based on modalities, computed tomography (CT) scan will have leading market share over the forecast period, since, CT scan is the majorly used modality in healthcare industry, as it provides customized images of specific body parts.

Geographically, North America region is expected to hold 47.56 % by 2027 For Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market. The increasing adoption of emerging technologies with advance medical equipment is more in the aforementioned region as compared to others. CT scanning contributes to over 62% of the radiation dosage that the United States consumer incur from all imaging modalities.

Key industry participants of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market include Bayer AG, Siemen Healthcare, Imalogix amongst others.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market Scope of the Report

The cost analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market was made considering manufacturing costs, labor costs, raw material and market concentration, suppliers and pricing trends. Other factors such as supply chain, downstream buyers and sourcing strategies have been evaluated to provide a complete and in-depth view of the market. Report buyers will be exposed to market positioning studies in consideration of target audience, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing and strategy, and pricing strategy.

As a result of collecting and researching all information using SWOT analysis, there is a vivid picture of the competitive environment in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market . Openings for future market development have been revealed, and likewise have taken the competitive advantage. The drift and propensity of this market has been taken into account, which shows that the strategic direction is good. Understand the market base and understand the market data using the standards, methodologies and other driving market trends determined for reference.

