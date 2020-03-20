Huge Development in Energy Cloud Market 2020-2028| Key Players- Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies, SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation

The energy cloud market size is expected to grow from USD +2 Billion in 2020 to USD +11 Billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +22% during the forecast period.

Energy cloud is a promising concept that has been acquired from the cloud computing which confronts the conventional hub-and-spoke grid architecture with a wide range of environmental, regulatory, technical, and commercial changes.

The stable increase in the distributed energy resources (DER) capacity and regular broadening of the smart grid infrastructure expects to be the significant trends that will propel the shift to the responsive, transparent, and dynamic energy cloud landscape. Energy cloud development is considered as a good opportunity for both the customers and vendors.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific

Top Companies of Energy Cloud Market :

Accenture PLC (Chicago, Illinois, U.S.), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), HCL Technologies (Noida, India), SAP SE ( Walldorf, Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. ( California, U.S.), Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.), Capgemini (Paris, France), TCS (Mumbai, India), HPE (California, U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), and Brillio (California, U.S.).

Global Energy Cloud Market is divided into solution, service, service model, deployment model, organization size.

Based on the solution, the market is separated in supply chain management, risk management and compliance, reporting and analysis, corporate asset management, customer relationship management, and workforce management.

Based on services, the market is classified into managed and professional services. According to the service model, the Energy Cloud Market is divided into infrastructure as a service, software as a service, and platform as a service.

Based on the publishing model, the market is divided into a mixed cloud, a general cloud, a private cloud. Depending on the size of the organization, the market is fragmented into large companies and small and medium enterprises.

