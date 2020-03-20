Health
HUGE DEMAND GLOBAL BLOOD TESTING MARKET – GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020 – 2028)
A blood test is the analysis of blood samples done in a laboratory and the blood is usually taken from the vein in the arm through a needle, or through a finger hole to determine the patient’s health status. Blood tests are very often used in health care to understand biochemical and physiological states. Mineral content, pharmaceutical drug effectiveness, organ function, disease and also used in a drug test to detect drug abuse.
Market Overview
The blood testing market is expected to witness rapid growth, due to the increasing need for the identification of infectious agents, cardiovascular diseases, cancer biomarkers, drug abuse, and women’s health issues. A blood test is performed for various indications, such as anemia, infection, leukemia, hypokalemia, and kidney. About 70% of the information in the average health charts is from laboratory diagnostics, which also includes blood tests. Lab diagnostics, relying on diagnostic tests to initiate the treatment of any disease condition, have played a significant role in the growth of the blood testing market.
Global Blood Testing Market: Segmentation
The global blood testing market is segmented based on, blood chemistry tests (electrolyte test, blood glucose, blood calcium, and kidney function test), blood enzyme tests (creatine kinase and troponin) and blood clotting tests (activated partial thromboplastin time, prothrombin time and blood coagulation), by type (complete blood count (white blood cells, red blood cells, hemoglobin, hematocrit, and platelets); by diseases (leukemia, hypokalemia, anemia, infection, kidney disorders, heart attack, and coronary heart disease), by methods (automated blood culture testing, manual blood culture testing, automated blood culture system, and blood culture instruments).
Global Blood Testing Market: Competitive Players
Some of the major companies working in global blood testing market are Abbott, Alere, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Quest Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher (Beckman Coulter Inc. and Radiometer), Biomerica Inc., BioMerieux S.A., Siemens Healthineers, Becton Dickinson & Company, Nipro Diagnostics, Trividia Healthcare, and Trinity Biotech PLC.
Companies are engaged in pooling their resources for the development of novel diagnostics as an effort to find new sources of revenue generation. For instance, in January 2017, Quest Diagnostics launched the Hepatitis B Virus Quantitative Test that helps in the quantitative analysis of viral antigen in the blood.
Global Blood Testing Market: Regional Segment Analysis
The U.S.
Europe
The UK
France
Germany
The Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
The Middle East and Africa
