Hubertus Heil thinks Bundesliga games with masks “not imaginable”
Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) has opposed a mask requirement for possible restart of the Bundesliga. “I keep games Masks not imaginable, ”said Heil of the“ Bild am Sonntag ”and added: “I n talks with the German Football League is currently worked constructively on other practicable solutions . “
the day before the “Spiegel” had reported that the Ministry of Labor is examining professionals for Protect against the corona virus with face masks. A Ministry spokesman had said that there was an internal paper on Hygiene concept of the German Football League (DFL) and pointed out that it is only a first draft at the working level.
Heil now pointed out that professional footballers and club employees too Workers are: “That is why occupational safety applies to them too.” DFL ideas “therefore need to be carefully examined”. His Ministry when asked to restart the league alone for the evaluation of the Occupational health and safety responsible . (dpa)
Lemke demands Bundesliga on free TV – DFL is silent
Who may watch the ghost games of the soccer Bundesliga on TV, if does the season really start again? Willi Lemke has one on it Answer: Everyone, not just Sky and DAZN customers. The former Bundesliga manager told the “Bild” newspaper (Saturday): “ That would have been incredibly important effect that the run on the living room with Sky equipment would be omitted . And people might not become them Go to stadiums and become infected there. “
Lemke, who is already a Werder managers and politicians knew how to formulate popular demands wishes the “ Live Conference free of charge for everyone “. He said: “The same applies to the top game on Saturday evening. ”The pay-TV broadcaster and the German Football league did not want to comment on this.
Sky reacted last a couple of times very quickly. Around Monday, when two prime ministers via “Image live” about the possible resumption of play on May 9th had spoken and the pay TV broadcaster made an advertisement on the same day had switched. “Yes” with more than a hundred “A” it said in the full page Advertising: “The Bundesliga will be back soon. And we at Sky are looking forward to it to you. Because we love football as much as you do. ” The question of whether this is a free one The conference meant that the company did not want the following day or this day Answer Saturday .
Here Sky had already afloat free broadcasts announced. Mid March, before the interruption of the Season, the company had announced, “over the next two match days” to make the conferences of the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga free to receive. “In challenging times we all have to stand together, ”said sky boss Devesh Raj back then in a message. “For us, it goes without saying, our part to help by sharing these games with everyone so that as possible many football fans can experience the Bundesliga live. ”
The DFL cannot decide for yourself. It depends on the goodwill of the pay TV broadcaster , with which they have just reached an agreement on the partial payment of the next TV money tranche. “Offering everything freely accessible to everyone would the contracts that we also have with the public channels, very much affect or completely destroy the value. With that we would become in breach of contract, ”DFL boss Christian Seifert had at the beginning of April said.
Lemke already has ideas on how to solve the problem. He do not expect Sky and DAZN to play the planned ghost games in the event of a Continuation of the Bundesliga broadcast completely free or the rights to Giving away competitors like ARD and ZDF. “ For that the other transmitters would have to pay appropriately , ”said Lemke. (dpa)
Söder dampens Bundesliga expectations
The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU ) sees the chance of a restart of the Bundesliga only if every club can meet all requirements . This week, the German Football League (DFL) presented a concept that could be used again in the Corona crisis. “It is imperative that maximum hygiene requirements be met,” Söder emphasized in an interview by “Focus Online” on Saturday. The Robert Koch Institute must decide on the rules . “Then you could start on probation. But it also has to be able to handle the smaller clubs – not just FC Bayern or Dortmund. ”
Football is waiting for the permission of Authorities and politicians and most recently on next Thursday, when the next video viewing of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) with the Prime Ministers is due. “But I wouldn't expect too much this time,” said Söder at the appointment and explained: “ It would make sense for us to update next Thursday, but not to take any additional rash actions . “ (dpa)
I wouldn't expect too much this time.
Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder on the video switch next Thursday and concrete decisions regarding football.
In Poland from 29. May played football again
Poland's Ekstraklasa should start the football season on 29. May continue. That announced Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw on Saturday. First you should the games of the top league are therefore played as ghost games without spectators will. “We can then enjoy sport in front of the television.”
In one In the next phase, the opening of the stadiums is also planned. Before the clubs the top league to resume training, players must be in one Issue two-week quarantine , said Sports Minister Danuta Dmowska-Andrzejuk.
As a protective measure a spread of Coronavirus had Poland on 10. March all major events canceled , including also soccer games. (dpa)
Lazio boss calls for “bread and games”
After an almost two-month football break due to the Corona crisis, the President of Lazio Rome calls for early resumption of play in the Italian Serie A. Claudio Lotito cited primarily financial and psychological reasons for this. “ Football in Italy is a large industry and guarantees the state treasury 1.2 billion euros in tax money ,” Lotito told the TV Channel Rai 3.
From a restart of the league would also other sports and the Italian Olympic Committee benefit , said the entrepreneur. “The CONI is with 460 million euros financed, football generated billions of dollars in income. “Italy was promoted by caught coronavirus badly, public life has been largely paralyzed for several weeks. Football, as the Italians' favorite hobby, was completely stopped.
The 20 Serie A clubs hope that the government will loosen curfews at the beginning of May so that they can at least train again. The Italian association handed over a plan to politicians last week.
Lazio boss Lotito, his team with series champion Juventus Turin fighting for the championship title also recalled the social role. “Football has huge social value and our history, the history of the Romans, is characterized by bread and games .” This one Aspect should be taken into account, he found. (dpa)
Niroomand strictly against ghost games in volleyball
The ten-time German volleyball champion Berlin Volleys declines for the new season games strictly without spectators. “I will not play ghost games participate, ”said Volleys manager Kaweh Niroomand of the German Press Agency. The BR Volleys consider the financing of the game operation in this way not possible for , since the ticket revenue made up a large part of the budget to back up.
“Maybe you should instead develop other, intelligent concepts by, for example, at our home games only a maximum of 3000 lets people into the hall, ”said Niroomand about alternatives in the Corona crisis. The 67 year old Volleys manager was himself at Covid – 19 sick , has recovered again.
After the withdrawal of the TV Rottenburg and the alpine volleyball Haching as well the license withdrawal for the Volleys Eltmann starts the volleyball Bundesliga is expected in the coming season anyway only with ten clubs. The current season was canceled due to the corona crisis without a master decision .
This week also all European Cup competitions officially declared over , so there will be no “Super Finals” in the Max-Schmeling-Halle this year. (dpa)
Germans reject Bundesliga quarantine plans
According to a survey, German citizens sometimes react to the plans of the German Football League (DFL) with a lack of understanding Continuation of the season. Accordingly, 90 Percentage of respondents for coronavirus infections by professionals, the entire team for 14 Quarantine days . This was the result of a representative survey by infratest dimap on behalf of the ARD “sports show”. According to the DFL plans, the interrupted season should continue with ghost games in May. It is intended to send only the respective player in quarantine in the event of possible infections.
Normally, the recommendation applies that in the case of infections with the coronavirus, all contact persons of the person concerned for 14 Quarantined days. The majority of the DFL plan for constant checks on football professionals was also rejected. So were 61 Percentage of those surveyed believed that the effort required to conduct regular tests by the teams To avoid infection is not justified . 34 percent saw against it this as justified. This aspect had already triggered criticism in the past few days. (dpa)
Fortuna CEO Röttgermann for upper salary limit in professional football
CEO Thomas Röttgermann von Fortuna Düsseldorf has spoken out in favor of an upper salary limit in professional football. “Rules are needed to avoid endangering the development of clubs and football as a whole. We should now think and discuss this urgently ”, said Röttgermann of the“ Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung ”. The 59 – Year-old referred to salary limits in US sports. It is possible to “calculate upper salary limits based on the total turnover of the respective club.”
The current financing model of professional football is “extremely risky”, warned Röttgermann. At the Bundesliga club in Düsseldorf, the wages for the football professionals make accordingly 45 percent of total sales from . “Player salaries make up a large part of the expenses and you are in an everlasting rat race with clubs from the same league and international clubs.” He also called for a Europe-wide debate on the subject because of the consequences of the Corona crisis.
Christian Seifert, Managing Director of the German Football League, had previously told ZDF: “A lot of people are right to ask the question: If players' salaries are actually reasonable, transfer fees are reasonable and the question is more than justified. “Seifert assured that the DFL would now” very well think about how the economic, but perhaps also the value foundation of the Bundesliga may look in the future. “
Röttgermann emphasized that he demanded “no clumsy weakening of the strong to the advantage of the weaker.” Financially strong clubs should not lose their competitive advantages achieved through good work. “But the spread, that we see in the German and European leagues in terms of finance and player salaries is a problem , ”said Röttgermann. (dpa)
FCA managing director warns after TV deal: Nobody can “weigh themselves in safety”
After the deal about an advance payment of the TV money for the Bundesliga season warns managing director Michael Ströll of FC Augsburg against premature relief. The German Football League had agreed with most of the media partners that part of the outstanding funds would be paid to help the clubs in the coronavirus crisis. “We still have to do our job, the games have to take place,” said Ströll of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. “Nobody can weigh themselves in safety yet. It is paid a third in advance and is offset against the games. So you can only give the all-clear. “
That some clubs are in need of existence, the millions should be repaid if the season ends has to be an alarm signal for Ströll. He thinks that the system in German football “is a bit sick in this regard. We have to set it up again, check the licensing requirements and set economic guidelines. It cannot be the case in the future that clubs that don't Get TV money and get into financial difficulties after a very short time, “said Ströll.” In the past few months, everyone must have noticed that higher, faster, further is not always the right remedy and is extremely dangerous, especially in times of crisis. “
During a DFL session, the 36 Clubs of the Bundesliga and Second League presented how the season should be ended without spectators and what the hygienic precautions should look like. The FCA is ready to play again from May 9, should politics allow it. “Of course,” said Sport Managing Director Stefan Reuter. The Swabians consider it realistic to create the conditions in and around the stadium. “We are preparing for it. It would be fatal if the politicians said that it was possible and we would not be prepared for it, ”said Reuter. (dpa)
Ajax Amsterdam is, however, set number one with a view to entering the Champions League. With AZ Alkmaar, the club was tied at the top of the table, but had the better goal difference. AZ, however, has the chance to still qualify for the European premier class. According to the current standings, Feyenoord Rotterdam, PSV Eindhoven and Willem II Tilburg are planned as further European Cup participants.
The decision means a difficult financial one Strike for professional football, the association emphasized. The consequences were discussed with the clubs on Friday. Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday prohibited major events such as professional football until September 1 . (dpa)
Luca Toni distributes pizzas
Former soccer world champion Luca Toni is committed in his Italian hometown of Modena to the people hardest hit by the Corona crisis . As a partner in a restaurant, he distributes pizzas to rescue workers, the ex-professional at FC Bayern Munich told RTL / n-tv.
He had told his partner that he would come with “the pizzas to the boys of the number 118, where the ambulance operations are coordinated by telephone and logistically. And these guys are going through a more than exhausting job, ”said the 42 – year olds. For the people there, his appearance was a huge surprise.
“Then we have 5 or 6 Meters of pizza made, and the two of us then have these pizzas – with everyone Safety precautions – brought to the coordination office. It was of course nice for her to see that I also delivered these pizzas have.”
With national players from the world champion team of 2006 Luca Toni also founded the “go fund me” initiative . “We collected money, but also friends, acquaintances, everyone can participate. Small donations of one or five euros were also a great pleasure for us – so we managed to buy four ambulances this week, 400 000 Euros came together, “he said. We will hand over these ambulances to the Italian Red Cross. (dpa)
The European Handball Federation (EHF) reacted differently with the competition than with the Champions League. This has not yet been canceled and is due to be finished in Cologne at the end of December. Due to the cancellation, the foxes can no longer qualify for international competition. In the broken Bundesliga, the Berliners slid to sixth place due to the quotient rule in the final table and no longer occupy an international starting place for the new season.
“This is the next economic damage for the foxes, but unfortunately cannot be avoided due to the situation. We will now apply to get an EHF starting place next year. This gives us the opportunity to apply again for the alignment, ”said Füchse manager Bob Hanning. (dpa)
Fans closed against ghost games
The ProFans alliance again criticized the German Football League and the German Football Association and contradicted an alleged split among the fans . Media reports about such differences are “without any foundation”, it said in a statement published on Friday. Rather, the groups affiliated with ProFans shared the criticism of the “fan scenes in Germany”. These had spoken out emphatically against ghost games and, like the fan organization “Our Curve”, demanded a cultural change in professional business.
“The intersection between the groups organized by ProFans and” Fan scenes in Germany “is considerable the viewpoints are widely shared, ”ProFans spokesman Sig Zelt is quoted in the message. “Most of those fans who will still tolerate games without an audience for fear of their club's survival – and only because of this – will find them creepy . ”
For ProFans,“ looking into the future ”is more important than the discussion about continuing the season in front of empty stadium ranks. There has to be a general rethinking . “To put it very clearly: The DFB and DFL will not have to be measured by whether Germany becomes European champion or whether a German club will win the Champions League in the next few years,” says the statement. “The question of the future is whether football will continue to worship solvent investors and their capital, or rather follow the will and ideas of the masses who support it. To set the framework for the latter – that is exactly the task of the DFB and DFL. “ (dpa)
Then just 2021
A comment on the postponement of the new Berliner Tennis tournaments:
Sometimes there is good news in the bad news. The new Berlin lawn tennis tournament is due to the worldwide corona virus pandemic for 2020 was finally canceled. Instead of June this year, it should now have its premiere twelve months later.
Extraordinary Bundestag of the DFB planned
The German Football Association plans to convene an Extraordinary Bundestag. The association announced after a presidium meeting on Friday. The background is the discussion about a continuation of the season in the 3rd league and the women's football Bundesliga . A termination can only be decided on an extraordinary Bundestag. The formal convocation has not yet been carried out, but according to the announcement, it should “take place in due time using the written circulation procedure”. (dpa)
Do the Bundesliga clubs get all the money from television rights or not? According to media reports, Eurosport is currently saving payments to the DFL, the “Bild” and Sportbuzzer report. It's about 70 million euros for the league, some of which come from sub-licensee Dazn. Dazn is worried that Bundesliga payments will be sent to Eurosport.
Basketball Bundesliga should be continued
Those responsible for the Basketball Bundesliga clearly speak for a continuation of the currently until 30. April suspended season. “From the point of view of Basketball-Bundesliga GmbH, it makes a lot more sense to end the season than to cancel it ,” said BBL Managing Director Stefan Holz on Friday of the German Press Agency.
In a video slot on Monday, the 17 Clubs and the league leaders decide how to proceed. “I would like us to reach a decision that everyone can live with without a fight vote, but in broad consensus,” said Holz.
The game in the BBL has been suspended since mid-March. The clubs still have between eleven and 13 to complete games to end the main round. Then the playoffs would come. However, it is already certain that the game time will not continue with the normal game schedule in the event of resumption of play . Instead, the season should end with games without spectators at three or four locations . “Everything else is not realistic,” said Holz.
“All of this, of course, is subject to the condition that we politicians and authorities will resume allow the game to run, ”said the BBL managing director. Currently, team training is not even allowed due to the contact restrictions .
In addition to wood, BBL President Alexander Reil also campaigned to continue the season differently than in handball, volleyball and ice hockey. “If the authorities allow it, we have to keep playing. It's about TV money, sponsors for the next season, media coverage, the fans who are hot for basketball “, Reil told the “Bild” newspaper (Friday edition). However, many clubs, especially smaller ones, fear that the costs of continuing will be too high. (dpa)
DFB Cup suspended – for the time being no final in Berlin
The DFB Cup final cannot as planned on 23. May in the Berlin Olympic Stadium occur. Like the German Football Association on Friday after a video conference of the Presidium, the competition due to the Coronavirus pandemic suspended indefinitely and the final date open. (dpa)
tennis tournament in Berlin for 2020 finally canceled
That had been indicated, now it is a reality. After the new women's lawn tournament at LTTC Rot-Weiß Berlin can take place in June, a shift to late summer was still being considered. But that's off the table now, the tournament is experiencing 2021 then only its premiere, the date was the period from 12. to 20. June fixed.
Lauterbach continues against Bundesliga restart
Health expert Karl Lauterbach refuses to restart the Bundesliga as well due to the role model function . “We have to convey the message to the young people: keep your distance, wear a face mask, the virus is dangerous,” said the SPD politician in an interview with the Bavarian radio on Friday. “All three messages are countered by a Bundesliga start.”
There is no distance, you go into a duel. No mouth protection is worn. “ We would question our own messages if we now make a badly prepared exception for football,” said Lauterbach.
A return to a carefree life with close contact with fellow human beings, as is normal in the football stadium, could, according to Lauterbach at the earliest if there is a vaccine against the novel coronavirus . “Realistically, developing the vaccination takes a year and a half, two years, it can take longer,” said the doctor. “It is not even certain that we will get a reliable vaccination for everyone.” (dpa)