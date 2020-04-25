hubertus-heil-thinks-bundesliga-games-with-masks-“not-imaginable”

Who may watch the ghost games of the soccer Bundesliga on TV, if does the season really start again? Willi Lemke has one on it Answer: Everyone, not just Sky and DAZN customers. The former Bundesliga manager told the “Bild” newspaper (Saturday): “ That would have been incredibly important effect that the run on the living room with Sky equipment would be omitted . And people might not become them Go to stadiums and become infected there. “

Lemke, who is already a Werder managers and politicians knew how to formulate popular demands wishes the “ Live Conference free of charge for everyone “. He said: “The same applies to the top game on Saturday evening. ”The pay-TV broadcaster and the German Football league did not want to comment on this.

Sky reacted last a couple of times very quickly. Around Monday, when two prime ministers via “Image live” about the possible resumption of play on May 9th had spoken and the pay TV broadcaster made an advertisement on the same day had switched. “Yes” with more than a hundred “A” it said in the full page Advertising: “The Bundesliga will be back soon. And we at Sky are looking forward to it to you. Because we love football as much as you do. ” The question of whether this is a free one The conference meant that the company did not want the following day or this day Answer Saturday .

Here Sky had already afloat free broadcasts announced. Mid March, before the interruption of the Season, the company had announced, “over the next two match days” to make the conferences of the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga free to receive. “In challenging times we all have to stand together, ”said sky boss Devesh Raj back then in a message. “For us, it goes without saying, our part to help by sharing these games with everyone so that as possible many football fans can experience the Bundesliga live. ”

The DFL cannot decide for yourself. It depends on the goodwill of the pay TV broadcaster , with which they have just reached an agreement on the partial payment of the next TV money tranche. “Offering everything freely accessible to everyone would the contracts that we also have with the public channels, very much affect or completely destroy the value. With that we would become in breach of contract, ”DFL boss Christian Seifert had at the beginning of April said.

Lemke already has ideas on how to solve the problem. He do not expect Sky and DAZN to play the planned ghost games in the event of a Continuation of the Bundesliga broadcast completely free or the rights to Giving away competitors like ARD and ZDF. “ For that the other transmitters would have to pay appropriately , ”said Lemke. (dpa)