hu-students-demand-an-alternative-to-president-art

Student representatives from Humboldt University demand that the university should look for a serious candidate for the incumbent Sabine Kunst in the upcoming presidential election. It is advisable to find an “actual alternative” to art, according to an open letter from the Referent_innenRats to the board of trustees of the HU, which has now initiated the election process with a corresponding announcement.

As reported, art will take office for a second term. An announcement for the presidency, stating that the incumbent is running again, appeared in the “Zeit” on Thursday.

Such an announcement would “deter candidates or should they do apply, these candidacies are not taken very seriously, “says the RefRat letter (the RefRat is the branch of the HU). However, “from the point of view of the entire university, there are good reasons to be very critical of Prof. Kunst's term of office.”

Students had already made an application to vote against art

Student representatives had already made an application in the Council, the HU election committee, to vote out the President and HU Vice President Ludwig Kronthaler because of their longstanding engagement with art, but they failed . The students had not only made this application out of their own interest, it is now said.

Rather, the RefRat criticizes the “catastrophic situation of the central university administration”. Kunst and Kronthaler had a clear mandate from the Council and the Board of Trustees to stabilize the budgetary situation and improve governance processes. Instead, they “got involved in exhibition fights with us as student representatives and with staff councils.”

“For us as students, there is no reason to re-elect art,” said Juliane Ziegler, academic advisor and teaching on demand: “Discussions with the Presidium bring nothing more.”

“Budget situation of the HU deteriorates drastically”

From a governance reform So far, “only arbitrary personnel decisions and exemptions” can be seen, the open letter continues. For a long time, many papers had only been managed temporarily. So far, it has not been possible to see what the newly created controlling department is doing. The budget department is “drastically” understaffed, the budget situation of the HU is deteriorating.

“We expect the Board of Trustees to get a complete picture of the situation at the HU before proposing to the Council that Prof. Kunst be re-elected – a picture that is not only based on reports from the Presidium,” the letter concludes of the RefRat: “Certainly not only the student representatives are open to listening to different visions for the HU than those that we have had in the past few years.”

A student representative brings Violence into the game

On Twitter, student representatives made even more drastic statements about Kunst's announcement that they wanted to run a second time.

João Fidalgo, the Commission for Teaching and studies at the Academic Senate, wrote: “I have questions. One thing above all: when will physical violence be humanly understandable? I am asking for a friend,” he replied to a tweet from student AS member Bengt Rüstemeier, who asked earlier had whether Kun is sure, despite the students' requests to withdraw, that they want to run again.

This is how student representatives react to Kunst's announcement to run again. The tweet from Fidalgo is now deleted. Screenshot: Tsp

Fidalgo said on request that his tweet was a ” Joke “and an allusion to the Presidium's dealings with the controversial HU history professor Jörg Baberowski.

Specifically, this is about an incident recently: Baberowski is supposed to hand the cell phone out to a representative of the Trotskyist group IYSSE when Baberowski filmed tearing off IYSEE election posters. Even after this incident, which is documented on the “World Socialist Web Site”, the student representatives miss consequences against Baberowski.

With regard to Kunst's dealings with Baberowski, Fidalgo stated that he hoped the HU would find someone “who is able to moderate conflicts in a different, less escalative manner”. Fidalgo has since deleted his tweet: It is not understandable from the outside.