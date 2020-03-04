hu-president-runs-for-second-term

Sabine Kunst, President of Humboldt University, is running for a second term. “The Humboldt University is a university for which it is worthwhile to work with all my might, I would like to continue,” she told Tagesspiegel on request. “It has progressed very well in recent years. We see that there is still a lot we could and should do to be the central designer of science and culture in the center of Berlin. ”

The HU will vote in the coming winter semester. A corresponding call for tenders for the presidency, stating that the incumbent will run for a second term, should appear in the “Zeit” this Thursday.

Art would have been the first HU president since the turning point with two terms

art has headed the HU since 2016, previously she was Minister of Science in Brandenburg and President of the University of Potsdam. If successfully re-elected, art would be the first HU President since the turn, who has headed the university for more than one term. Only Jürgen Mlynek has been elected a second time since, but he changed 2005 shortly after his re-election to the Helmholtz Association.

What kind of art successes during your first term? In an interview with Tagesspiegel, the first thing she mentioned was the new structure plan, which was drawn up “in agreement with the university”: “That was a big and important step. This gives us the opportunity to tackle new things and overwrite old ones. ”

The HU has repositioned itself in society

Likewise, of course, the success the Berlin University Alliance in the Excellence Initiative. She is proud of the fact that this was done “with the high approval of Humboldt” – and that the management of the university works very well as a team, also in cooperation with the deans.

that the HU “has taken the first steps to reposition itself in society”: “The Humboldt University is the place where you can discuss values ​​in society.” This is backed up by migration and integration research and the realignment of the theologies. An example is a series on freedom of science. For her, the HU's appearance in the Humboldt Forum is a “heart project”, where the clusters of excellence of the Berlin universities should present themselves in a form “in which you would not otherwise see them, for example in artistic formats or exhibitions”.

Photo: imago / Seeliger

The reform of the administration and recurring financial problems have been major challenges at the HU for many years. Art sees great progress here: “The financial restructuring has been started, the reorganization of the administrative structures in an advanced planning stage. We have created the things that a modern university needs. ”

A next project: the science campus around the Natural History Museum

Beginning 2021 the new introduction of invoice and process tracking systems will go into the hot phase. There you will be “in heavy seas” for a few more years until fundamental relief can be felt for all university members, says Kunst. This is one of the reasons why she wants to start again: “It is not my way of half submitting a work.”

Are there major new projects for art that she wants to tackle in a second term? In cooperation with non-university institutes, she wants to “rework the strength of our natural sciences” for the Adlershof campus. To do this, she wants to contact Brandenburg: “It is important to think here as a metropolitan region.” The second major project will be the science campus around the natural history museum in Mitte.

Art continues to see an improvement in the conditions of study

Art is not considered to avoid conflict. There were always disputes, especially with student representatives, who protested under the motto “HU against students” against numerous projects of the Presidium and accused them of attacks against the student body.

Many groups among the students and in the Faculties are very interested in working together and are “very cooperative”, says Kunst – for example when it comes to implementing sustainability issues. The thread of discussion with student representatives remains intact. The university management is trying to find new event formats to take the students with them. The improvement of study conditions is still essential – not least through construction measures to improve the infrastructure. “That remains a large construction site.”

Art will be in December 66, it would be in one second term of office therefore exceed the usual age limit, which is possible at the HU. She will definitely want to serve a full term of five years, she says – “with the grace of good health”.