hsv-is-struggling-to-get-a-grip-on-the-derby-bankruptcy

Dimitrios Diamantakos flexed his muscles, you couldn't miss it. The striker of FC St. Pauli had already taken off his jersey on the lawn, which is why he was able to show off his well-groomed upper body, wet with thick raindrops, particularly easily in the catacombs of the Hamburg Volkspark Stadium. If you wanted, you could see a chest swollen with pride, which an old war hero from Sparta, who was even older, would probably have presented in the same way after a successful coastal battle.

And maybe there were Diamantakos and some of his teammates, too brightened, also felt a bit like those Spartans who had waged a seemingly hopeless fight against the Persians at Thermopylae around 480 years before Christ.

After all the Pauli players also moved into a venture that most experts assumed would have no chance of doing so. But obviously city derbies actually have their much-quoted own laws, which is why the relegation candidate FC St. Pauli dispatched the promotion favorite Hamburger SV 2: 0 (2: 0) in the Stellingen district on Saturday.

Henk Veerman and Matt Penney ensured the prestige success with their remarkable goals. It was the second 2-0 triumph of the Kiezkicker this season over the diamond bearers, which is why FC St. Pauli has pretty much strengthened its city championship status. The two stadiums of the Hamburg clubs are only 7.5 kilometers apart – but the mood in both camps could hardly have been more different after the derby.

“We accept the malice and ridicule”

While some danced boisterously in front of their 7500 fans, who waved a number of brown and white flags, the inferiors wrestled for composure, obviously trying to rule over one so far keep formidable season. “It is now a question of shaking properly in Hamburg for three or four days. We accept the malice and the mockery. And then we will pursue our goal, that is ascent. Point, “said coach Dieter Hecking.

Don't let negative thoughts arise, was the HSV motto, which was also followed by sports director Jonas Boldt. “There is no point in arguing too long. We have to let that sink, look ahead, analyze. We still have a few games ahead of us, ”he said. He confidently moderated the critical questions. “I don't think we gave up,” he replied to all those who wanted to see HSV fail in the second half.

It was human that there were days when not that much work. “It is only bitter that this was twice against the rival from the city,” said Boldt and announced a reaction a few minutes after the final whistle, while a few meters through the mandatory “Derby winner” calls from the St. Pauli players the cabin echoed. “We're still looking ahead. That is our way of doing it, ”said Boldt coolly.

What you absolutely want to avoid at Hamburger SV are negative voices and moods that could scratch the self-confidence of the team, which was heavily converted at the beginning of the season. “I'll take the defeat on my own,” said coach Hecking. “I also have to ask myself what we could have done better.” Specifically, he meant changes in players who were unsuccessful and a lack of solutions to undermine St. Pauli's defense in the second half.

Hecking explicitly took his players out of their responsibility, because they “tried everything” and “had a lot of passion”. The Derby Defeat? An unwanted slip, no trend.

St. Pauli had the “absolute effectiveness”

The remarkable thing about this home defeat, which caused HSV to slip into third place in the table, is perhaps the best documented of the statement by HSV attacker Martin Harnik. “I think those were the best 20 minutes of the year. It was sensational what the boys played there, ”said Harnik. Hecking agreed with him, “We played very, very good first 20 minutes,” he found in the review.

Latte and post had the energetic start HSV kickers hit in the early stages, their game carried forward dynamically, St. Pauli's defensive attacked early – and the HSV fans in the standing room of the north grandstand, who came up with an impressive black, white and blue choreography, put them in the best of moods. “HSV, HSV,” chanted the fans delighted, expecting the tour as naturally as the raindrops that were to fall later.

Goals still fell, but on the other side. The 0: 2 after half an hour was a surprising result. “We had the absolute effectiveness,” said St. Paulis coach Jos Luhukay, the annoying deficit for HSV. In half one offensive mercilessly, in half two defensively uncompromising, plus two always nasty Spartac strikers such as Diamantakos and Veerman, that was enough for the guests against an HSV, who played uninspired behind.

“The derby is the most important game for the fans, it is also a super important game for us. If you are suddenly 2-0 behind and do not know why, it throws you off track, “Harnik tried to explain, while his trainer felt” big frustration “.

Whether this city duel will throw his players off the track, as far as the season is concerned, can probably only be finally clarified in a few weeks. At the press conference, Hecking was only able to say that it would never be good “if you lose the derby twice in one season.” Dimitrios Diamantakos and Co. were already thinking about what they could still do to their tired muscles on this rainy Saturday.