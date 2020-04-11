how-viruses-shape-human-history

Viruses make history. Experience that just like live. But it has always been this way.

Up until the last century, more people died from epidemics than from the consequences of weapon-starving wars. As 1870 The last major outbreak of smallpox in Prussia in Germany succumbed four times more people to the epidemic in one year than in the simultaneous war against France.

And the “mother of all pandemics” who 1918 outbreak of Spanish flu , killed until 1920 at least two, rather three percent of the world’s population at that time, around the 17 or 50 millions of people, possibly even up to 100 Millions.

For a long time, infectious diseases were the deadliest threat

That would be more than in the First and Second World War combined, with 17 or 60 millions of dead. In any case, it was the greatest catastrophe of the century in terms of victim numbers.

Only recently “improved hygiene and increased firepower have enabled people to kill more people than microbes do it, ”says microbiologist David Clark.

The Spanish flu from 1918 is considered the “mother of all pandemics”. She killed up to 100 Millions of people. This picture shows … Photo: Library of Congress / AP / dpa

Until then, infectious diseases had been the deadliest threat. They shortened life, brought immeasurable suffering, depopulated entire regions, such as plague and cholera, and set their economic development back for centuries. No doubt: Epidemics triggered by viruses and bacteria have shaped the entire history of mankind.

Angefangen hat es wohl mit der Menschwerdung selbst, und große Katastrophen sind bereits in den Hochkulturen Mesopotamiens und Mittelamerikas nachgewiesen. Und ja, sie ließen auch das Römische Reich mit untergehen, damals die am dichtesten bevölkerte und am engsten untereinander verbundene Gesellschaft der Welt.

Mikroorganismen als Teil der Geschichte unserer Umwelt

Aber sie haben auch die Renaissance befördert, westliche Demokratien und die Wissenschaft hervorgebracht, wie Clark in seinem Buch „Germs, Genes and Civilization“ ausführlich beschreibt.

Dass Infektionskrankheiten nicht nur die größten Todbringer der Geschichte sind, davon ist auch der Geographie-Professor, Mediziner und Evolutionswissenschaftler Jared Diamond überzeugt.

Die sie verursachenden Mikroorganismen hätten den Verlauf der jüngsten Abschnitte der Evolution des Menschen entscheidend beeinflusst, sie seien mithin Teil der Geschichte unserer Umwelt, argumentiert Diamond in seinem Bestseller „Guns, Germs and Steel“, auf Deutsch erschienen unter dem Titel „Arm und Reich. Die Schicksale menschlicher Gesellschaften“.

Durch Viren und Bakterien ausgelöste Krankheiten gehören nicht nur zum menschlichen Leben dazu, sondern sind uralte Begleiter der Entwicklung allen höheren Lebens, „nichts anderes als ein Ausdruck der Evolution, in deren Verlauf sich Krankheitserreger durch natürliche Selektion an neue Wirte und Überträger anpassen“, so Diamond.

Seuchen brachten auch die Götter mit in die Welt

Dem Menschen zuvor unbekannte Seuchen waren dabei nicht nur für einschneidende Krisen in der Menschheitsgeschichte verantwortlich. Sie brachten auch die großen Götter mit in die Welt. Mit dem Glauben wurde eine Kulturleistung sondergleichen gegen die Geißeln der Menschheit in Stellung gebracht.

Religion und Moral im modernen Sinn seien vor allem als ein kulturelles Schutzsystem entstanden, als eine Art Katastrophenschutz, behauptet etwa der Anthropologe Carel van Schaik in seinem gemeinsam mit Kai Michel verfassten „Tagebuch der Menschheit – Was die Bibel über unsere Evolution verrät“.

Sehr viele Keime waren schon immer da

Demnach waren Seuchen nicht nur die Geburtshelfer der Götter, sondern auch ihre mächtigsten Propagandisten. Jede neue Epidemie erschien den Menschen lange als Beweis überirdischer Aktivitäten. Ein Grund, warum die Götter zornig geworden sein mussten, ließ sich im Nachhinein immer finden – eine Konsequenz, die oft im Sinne der Herrschenden war.

Many different germs have always been there. Epidemic diseases, from which we all still suffer, at least partially, especially as children, only occurred around with the transition to agriculture and animal husbandry 10. 000 Years into the world.

Because hunters and gatherers may still have largely missed epidemics, as they were far fewer in number and closely related for a long time. And nothing hinders the spread of a germ as good as the distance between possible hosts. This is currently evident in the effects that the prescribed “Social Distancing” now obviously produces.

There was another, decisive factor: Since the beginning of sedentary life not only more and more people have been living close together. They also lived close to their cattle.

60 percent of the diseases are transmitted by animals

by his The first farm animals such as cattle, pigs and chickens then spread viruses onto humans, which have since caused illnesses such as measles, smallpox, rubella, mumps and whooping cough, but also typhoid, tuberculosis and influenza.

After all 60 percent of all our diseases are transmitted by animals. And three quarters of all emerging infectious diseases jump from animals to humans. To date, they mostly come from farm animals such as pigs, chickens or cattle, with which many people, especially in poorer countries, live together in a confined space.

The first Europeans brought pathogens into the New World – with catastrophic consequences

In the growing civilizations of the Old World, the pathogens then spread with the increasing trade connections. After natural immunization had built up gradually – over a long period of time, however, countless victims – the first Europeans contributed to globalization after Columbus' discovery 1492 many of these virus-borne plagues into the New World.

There people lacked that immunization. 90 Percent of the indigenous population succumbed to infectious diseases. It is estimated to be up to 100 Millions dead probably the biggest bloodletting in human history.

At the 12. October 1492 Columbus and his crew landed on San Salvador. The indigenous population lacked any immunization against … Photo: imago images / Everett Collection

Only through the Eurasian pathogens – and not the firepower of their initially primitive rifles, historians are convinced today – did an initially small group of conquistadors and hardly any more European immigrants at all, the once large number of the population of Central and South – and to displace North America.

The “Pox Americana” claimed more victims than the battles of the many wars

The “Pox Americana “For example, the smallpox of the New World would have claimed more lives than the battles of the many wars in America, the Swiss historian Aram Mattioli is convinced. And his Hamburg colleague Jürgen Zimmer recently stated: “The settler societies of North and South America literally sprang up in the aisle, which bacteria and viruses had struck.”

Viruses triggered a demographic in the New World Disaster that enabled Europe to achieve the colonial dominance that is still evident today in the gap between global north and south. It was these ominous souvenirs that Europeans had in their luggage and made history: those pathogens that had developed over the millennia of Eurasians' close coexistence with their pets and to which they were somewhat accustomed.

Malaria, cholera and yellow fever prevented colonization by the Europeans for a long time

Conversely, infectious diseases such as malaria, cholera and yellow fever have long been in the tropical regions, especially in Asia and Africa prevented their colonization by Europeans. Now other epidemics, often referred to as “new epidemics”, are coming back to us from there.

Many of the most deadly diseases – from smallpox, AIDS or Ebola to the flu – have been and still are caused by tiny pathogens . There are viruses in a myriad of different varieties, even if virologists cannot give an exact figure of how many there are worldwide.

Many of the deadliest diseases – from smallpox, AIDS or Ebola to the flu – have been and are being caused by tiny pathogens … Photo: Hans Gelderblom / Robert Koch Institut / dpa

We live in peaceful coexistence with most microorganisms

Only a fraction, maybe around the 1500, are known as pathogens. In contrast, we live in peaceful coexistence with most of the microorganisms that are teeming with the world. In fact, they are useful to us and we need them from birth. For example, our digestion only works thanks to a rich microbiome in our intestine, in which the various bacteria are kept in check by viruses.

The food chains in the oceans and soils also depend on the interaction of the bacteria and their viruses called “bacteriophages”. The latter, in turn, can also become human helpers if they fight multi-resistant hospital germs with so-called phage therapy and no longer act against antibiotics.

Viruses were among the “most creative” in evolution Driving forces

Recently we even know that viruses have apparently been one of their most “creative” driving forces in the course of evolution. Because a not inconsiderable part of our genome originally comes from viruses. Perhaps, some experts speculate, it is more than half of our DNA.

Once introduced, the gene sequences of the viruses were built into the genetic material of our animal ancestors in ancient times. Darwin’s “natural selection” fell victim to what was disadvantageous.

However, a few of the new gene combinations would have been advantageous, for example because they protected against potential pathogens. Viruses are also likely to have been the drivers of evolution in that they exchange and transfer the genetic material of organisms among themselves. They functioned as a kind of gene ferries and made genetic innovations possible.

Viruses are primitive parasites and not even real creatures. They consist of little more than genetic material, which is surrounded by a protein shell. They are, as it were, pirates who hijack other cells – be they bacteria or those of multicellular organisms such as humans.

In order to reproduce, the genetic material of the virus enslaves the cell apparatus of the host cell, which it then used for their own purposes, ultimately destroying them.

The killer qualities are also the Achilles' heel of the viruses

for all killer qualities if the latter is also the Achilles' heel of the viruses: they are not viable outside of their hosts, but at the most are a preservable that can be resuscitated for a certain period of time. You always need a suitable transmitter. Because only its cell machinery enables them to have countless copies of their own made and thereby ensure their spread.

But this ultimately forces even the deadliest viruses to cooperate with their hosts. The pathogen must destroy the host's cells, otherwise it cannot spread. Destroying all of its hosts in a short time is a disadvantage for him.

A deadly virus is in the long run even

Because dead people do not cough and sneeze, and they are otherwise not good germ carriers. And even if the time before the destruction of the host is still sufficient to reach enough new hosts, a virus that is always lethal will itself end in the long term, because it will lose all hosts through this overexploitation. The virus then won an evolutionary battle convincingly, but lost the long-term evolutionary race.

In the beginning, some microbes turned out to be real killers. But very few remain. Even lethal viruses initially lose their virulence or die out. Our relationship with pathogens is therefore also based on coevolution, in which viruses have lost their lethality through adaptation, but from then on we will use them permanently as hosts.

Random mutation, natural selection: a model for evolution par excellence

Thanks to this eternal game of random mutation and natural selection, viruses have become the model for evolution par excellence.

A decade before the molecular structure of the genetic material was discovered at all, discovered Max Delbrück and Salvador Luria 1943 in a later Nobel Prize-winning experiment with bacteria and phages that mutations occur spontaneously. Such genetic changes occur randomly.

Max Delbrück and Salvador Luria discovered 1943 in an experiment with bacteria and phages that mutations occur spontaneously …. photo : imago / ZUMA / Keystone

Even faster than bacteria, viruses are constantly changing their genetic information. They exchange genetic information among themselves and learn something new, as it were, when several variants mix in one host. Thanks to such mutations, pathogens that initially only attack an animal as hosts can also develop the ability to penetrate human cells by chance. And if a person happens to be available, they do so and can turn an animal disease into a pandemic.

To do this, an animal-spanning virus only needs a few mutations. With the usual influenza viruses, it is often only four to five that cause new flu waves. With the Sars virus 2003 it was even just two mutations that made the difference between animals and humans. And with the Spanish flu, the decisive molecule, as was later found out, only differed in a single amino acid.

The coronavirus is ten times less likely to mutate than the flu

Also with bird flu 1997 the H5N1 virus was given a point mutation which led to the exchange of a single amino acid in a protein in order to make the virus dangerous for humans. The current corona virus is about ten times less likely to mutate and has changed much more slowly than flu viruses.

The author: Matthias Glaubrecht is an evolutionary biologist, professor of animal biodiversity at the University of Hamburg and … Photo: promo

Luckily, because we humans with our world population, which will soon grow to eight billion and are closely networked, offer a virulent pathogen a huge reservoir in which it is all the more likely to mutate with millions of infections.

Humans and microbes may have a long shared evolutionary past and at least some of the former scourges of humanity have lost much of their horrors.

Plague caused by viruses will not leave us in the future

But viruses will triggered epidemics will not leave us in the future. They live in and from us. But at least we can make it harder for them.

This can be achieved, for example, by being well prepared next time. This time it wasn't us: Not only because we didn't store masks, but mainly because despite the Sars warning from 2003 and the Mers outbreaks a few years later almost stopped researching new types of corona viruses.