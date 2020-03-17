how-uefa-had-to-bow-to-the-pressure

The international football associations have already hatched many crazy ideas in the past. For example, wanting to host a summer world championship in the desert state of Qatar. Or to distribute an EM tournament across the entire continent so that the fans can fly back and forth between Baku, Bilbao and Bucharest. On Tuesday, at least, the Uefa, the European association, refrained from further spinning mills and simply decided to go with the obvious: As generally expected, the men's European championship will not take place this summer, but only in the coming one.

All UEFA competitions for clubs and national teams, both for men and women, are suspended until further notice. This also applies to the Champions League and the Europa League, for which there are no concrete plans yet. Health is now a priority, Uefa said. In addition, the decision was made to relieve the pressure on the national associations that are currently looking for solutions to be able to regularly end their competitions. A joint working group with representatives of the leagues and clubs should now discuss how this is possible.

The relocation of the European Championship finals is further proof that we are living in times that are as dramatic as they are highly dynamic. In times of Corona, what seemed yesterday immovable can be completely obsolete today. Last week, Uefa announced that, despite the pandemic, it wanted to stick to its original plan: the European Championship would be on 12. Opened in June in Rome.

Only on Tuesday did Uefa bow to reality

At this point the Italian government already had the entire country, which like No other corona in Europe has been quarantined and an extensive curfew has been imposed. Only on Tuesday did Uefa bow to reality – also under pressure from the national leagues. The postponement of the EM now gives them significantly more scope. The national competitions do not have to end in mid-May; there is time until the end of June. Nobody can say at the moment whether that will actually be enough.

On Tuesday, Uefa had a video chat with the representatives of its 55 member associations, the board members of Advised the European Club Association ECA and the European leagues as well as representatives of the player union FifPro. The result: The European Championship should now be on 11. June 2021 opened and ended exactly one month later with the final. “The only right decision,” tweeted Thomas Müller, the professional at FC Bayern Munich.

The pressure on Uefa had increased significantly in the past few days. Christian Seifert, the managing director of the German Football League, said on Monday after the extraordinary general meeting of the DFL: “The probability that we will play a perfect European Championship in the summer probably has no number before the decimal point. This is clear to everyone. ”

To make matters worse, the final tournament is being distributed for the first time in twelve cities from twelve countries across the entire continent as far as Asia. Russia therefore offered itself on Tuesday morning as a possible alternative host. At noon, however, it became known that the Russian football league would also suspend its games due to the corona crisis – initially until 10. April.

In the past few days, other mind games have been haunted by the public, such as moving the tournament to winter 2020. In addition, shortly before the deliberations began on Tuesday, “The Athletic” announced that Uefa would ask the national associations for compensation equivalent to 300 million euros for a postponement of the EM. If that's really true, said Horst Heldt, the manager of Bundesliga club 1. FC Köln, “then I would be wondering if they didn't understand the shot yet”. Ultimately, there was no alternative for Uefa to decide to postpone the European Championship. Because when football can resume operations is still uncertain.

Löw actually wanted to train in Seefeld with his end of May

So are in The international matches scheduled for the end of March have also been canceled in recent days. The German national team had actually wanted to play Spain in Madrid and Italy in Nuremberg. According to Uefa's new plan, the canceled test country games are now to be made up in early June, as are the play-offs that are still outstanding for the last free places in the field of EM participants – if circumstances allow.

Actually wanted From the end of May, national coach Löw and his team are preparing for the European Championship in Seefeld (Austria), where the team would meet world champions France and European champions Portugal in Munich. The third group opponent has not yet been determined. Herzogenaurach was planned as the EM district of the Germans.

Postponing the European Championship by one year was the obvious solution – even if that is not possible without complications. On the one hand, the European Championships of U – 21 men and women should take place in summer 2021. For this, the first time the bloated Club World Cup was organized with 24 teams. This tournament, a favorite and prestige object of the world president Gianni Infantino, could now be moved to the summer 2022. It is still free because a World Cup in Qatar can of course not take place in the hot summer months and has long been moved to winter 2022.

This would be a crazy idea of international football ultimately had its good side.