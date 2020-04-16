how-to-use-small-weights-to-strengthen-your-biceps

Our personal trainers Michaela Seidler and Michael Schimmer explain simple fitness exercises in our new series. The twelfth part of the series is about the biceps muscle.

In today's exercise, we want to focus on the biceps. So it's an exercise for the front upper arm. The biceps muscle is part of the muscles of the upper arm, which extends over the shoulder joint and the elbow joint.

Video 16. 04. 2020, 08: 16 Clock 00: 47 min. Fitness made easy: How to train your biceps properly

The biceps does that Much of the outer structure of the front upper arm. He is responsible for the movements of the shoulder and elbow joint. For this reason alone, it is not an exercise for men only.

We stand upright for our exercise. Take a small weight in your hands. It can be a small barbell. Alternatively, you can hold a heavy book or a water bottle. The latter would have the advantage that you can determine the weight yourself by the amount of content.

For this exercise, your upper arms are close to your body. Make sure that your elbows are slightly in front of your body. Now lift the weight in your hands by bending your forearms. But be careful: the upper arms remain in their position.

Here we go! The personal trainers Michaela Seidler and Michael Schimmer help you to stay fit. Photo: promo

In the second part of our bicep exercise, the shoulders are added. The starting position is the same. However, now raise the weight with your arms straight up to your head. Please make sure that you do not lift your shoulders while doing so, your shoulders remain low, i.e. away from your ears. And with your arms straight, bring the weight down in front of your body.

Perform these exercises slowly and cleanly. Don't forget to breathe. You can determine the weight as well as the number of repetitions yourself.

