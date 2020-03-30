how-to-train-running-from-home

Our personal trainers Michaela Seidler and Michael Schimmer explain simple fitness exercises in our new series. In the first part you are prepared for your first run outdoors.



Right now many people start with their sporting activity in nature. The first thought: “I'm starting to jog”. But what needs to be considered?

First of all, here again our advice: listen to your body and do not overwhelm it. As a beginner, we recommend that you choose a slightly shorter distance of around two kilometers, which you can then increase depending on how often you run.

Before you start your run if you prepare your muscles a little, they don't yet know what they can do and have to prepare them gently. So you start with the small run “1 x 1” and the so-called ankle work.

To do this, you run in very small steps – almost tripping – on a small distance of around three meters. The tips of your toes almost always touch the floor and move forward step by step. The arms guide you angled and dynamically on the body in time with the steps.

Do this for a few minutes. You will notice that with this little exercise you move and warm your whole body. So you are well prepared and can start your first run.

Run and breathe deeply and regularly. If you get side stitches, it is because you breathed too short or irregularly. This is probably not bad, but you should take it a little easier.

Here we go! The personal trainers Michaela Seidler and Michael Schimmer help you to stay fit. Photo: promo

After your run, give your muscles some relaxation by stretching. This stretch is particularly important for the thighs. To do this, you can take your right ankle in your right hand, pull towards your buttocks until you feel a slight stretch. Important: The knee should point down and not move to the side. As soon as you notice this evasion, move it close to your main leg again, then you will probably notice a somewhat more intense stretch.

Breathe in this position for 30 seconds and repeat with the other thigh. You can look for a park bench or something similar to stretch the calf muscles. Place your right leg straight on the bench and pull the tip of your right foot towards you until you feel a slight stretch. Remain in this position for about 30 seconds and take a deep breath. Repeat this exercise with the other leg.

To prevent sore muscles, you can take a hot bath or shower after your workout. And now we hope you enjoy your first run.