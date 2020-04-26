how-to-train-endurance-in-a-varied-way

Our personal trainers Michaela Seidler and Michael Schimmer explain simple fitness exercises in our new series. In the 18. Part of the series is about endurance.

In today's exercise, we will focus on our endurance. This is important, but also a wide field. Basically, there are a few things to keep in mind during endurance training, so avoid mistakes. Endurance training is more strenuous and arduous for most people than strength training. The problem with this is that endurance training is often monotonous. That's why you need variety in the exercises.

Video 24. 04. 2020, 10: 10 Clock 00: 30 min. How to exercise continuously at home | Fitness made easy

Today we will show you an endurance exercise that can be done both outdoors and in the apartment. However, you should make a little space. Maybe your hallway is a good idea. It should be three meters. In the apartment you could do this exercise without sports shoes.

So let's start. Today it is the knee lever run, an exercise that one or the other should still know from his school days. This run does not take place on the spot, but it does not depend on extensive steps.

Rather, it is about alternating your knees as if you were running on the spot, as high as possible to lift and only have a slight propulsion. You consciously use your arms. Right leg up, left arm up. And that in the river.

Here we go! The personal trainers Michaela Seidler and Michael Schimmer help you to stay fit. Photo: promo

This depends on good posture. Our posture should be straight and slightly inclined forward. With a little practice and good coordination you can get a good rhythm. You will see how demanding this exercise can be for our cycle. You will start to sweat after a few minutes.

High intensity – but don't overwhelm yourself!

Please do not overwhelm yourself, but this exercise requires a certain intensity. Breathe evenly. But the same applies here as well: The primary goal should be regularity. It's like running training. If it is too tiring, take a break. This is still better than not running at all or too rarely.

You can easily modify this exercise. To do this, simply perform this exercise while standing. You alternately raise your knees as high as possible in front of your body, and with the opposite hand you clap on the raised knee at its zenith.

