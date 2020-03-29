how-to-stay-fit-in-your-own-four-walls

At the moment there is the opportunity to finally do what you might have been putting off for half an eternity: doing sports. As the saying goes: it is never too late to start sports. There is neither too old nor too young, neither too thick nor too thin. You should only be healthy, especially in times like these, when the corona virus has a firm grip on all of our lives.

Recently, national soccer coach Joachim Löw spoke of a collective burnout that the world is currently experiencing. Nothing is as it was before. “Development has hit us all a bit,” said Löw. There are new fears and worries. But perhaps, said Löw, there was hope for change. Each individual can prove “that we change, that we can do differently.”

Here we go! The personal trainers Michaela Seidler and Michael Schimmer help you to stay fit. Photo: promo

Cohesion is at the top of everything and solidarity with others and those who need help now. But everyone can do something for themselves. “Those who are moderately physically active strengthen their immune systems,” the renowned sports doctor Perikles Simon said in an interview with Tagesspiegel recently.

“Sport makes you happy,” says Michaela Seidler, who, together with her partner Michael Schimmer, a former Olympian, and five other trained fitness coaches in Charlottenburg, offer personal training. Seidler is the best example, she describes herself as a “sports person”, but having done something “feels really good”. And, not unimportant: “You can sleep better.”

All of this is not new, and yet it is correct. This applies not only to beginners, but also to those who exercise regularly. Until further notice, they will be denied access to sports halls and gyms. Michael Schimmer tells how he witnessed the other day when a sports equipment store was almost empty within a few hours. “People have stocked up to be able to continue their usual sports workload,” said the former 400 meter runner. “Continuity and discipline are essential.”

Not to forget: your own body weight

In collaboration with The Tagesspiegel now regularly offer sports exercises that can be easily tried out in your own four walls. There will be exercises for women and men, for the elderly and for children. The latter are restricted in their natural urge to move due to daycare and school closings. These exercises will also be available online on videos.

Very few of us have all the equipment of a fitness studio at home. There are very useful alternatives – such as a water bottle, a towel, a watering can, a broomstick or one or the other book. Not to forget: your own body weight. With these aids, many exercises can be created that are hardly inferior to the original.

[Lesen Sie auch unsere Geschichte über das Mitmachprogramm von Alba Berlin auf YouTube.]

The exercises are generally suitable for everyone. “Please listen to your body,” said Michaela Seidler, “mostly he shows you exactly where the limits are.” Nobody should overwhelm his body. And yet exercises can sometimes be exhausting. Everyone should warm up a little before each exercise.

The time for the exercises is free for everyone. “Scientifically proven is the time between 16 and 18 clock is the most suitable, ”says Michael Schimmer. From years of experience as a personal coach, he also knows how different it is from person to person: “Some can do better in the morning, others in the evening.”