how-to-keep-your-torso-and-legs-in-good-shape

Our personal trainers Michaela Seidler and Michael Schimmer explain simple fitness exercises in our new series. In the 13. Part of the series is about the muscles in the trunk and legs.

Our exercise today addresses our trunk and legs – it is one of the most popular. The core muscles include the straight abdominal muscles, the inner and outer oblique abdominal muscles, the back extensor and the pelvic floor muscles.

Video 17. 04. 2020, 09: 32 Clock 00: 33 Min. Fitness made easy: How to train your trunk and legs correct

The core muscles are the central connection between our upper and lower half of the body. With better core muscles, we improve our flexibility, balance, coordination and posture.

We lay aside for the exercise. We support our upper body on the elbows. The elbow is under the shoulder. We put the palm of this arm down and spread our fingers. So we have better stability. The other hand goes to the waist.

We put our legs on top of each other so that they line up with the body. We angle the lower legs back by about 90 degrees. This makes the exercise easier for beginners. And now we're slowly lifting our hips up and down. Make sure that your shoulder does not sag.

Here we go! The personal trainers Michaela Seidler and Michael Schimmer help you to stay fit. Photo: promo

Depending on your disposition, you can do the exercises ten to fifteen times and repeat them in two or three sentences. The nice thing about the exercise is that you can expand it depending on your preference and fitness level. You could lift the upper leg with the up and down movement, or, even more difficult, even lift it straight.

If you stretch your upper leg while lifting and lowering your hips, you should tighten the tip of your foot. You can feel it in your calf. If you can or want to do more, do this exercise with both legs straight. This means that you do not bend your legs in the starting position, but cross them slightly over the straight legs.

The pelvis remains vertical. Now lift your hips until your torso and legs form a line. Remain briefly in this position. This exercise is called side support. You can also increase this exercise somewhat by spreading the upper leg and the upper arm.

