how-to-get-groceries-without-going-to-the-supermarket

Supermarkets have become the focus of public attention in recent days. Because of the fear of supply shortages as a result of the corona virus, customers have been buying the shelves empty for a few days – and are therefore more likely to be causing supply bottlenecks than the virus itself. Both the Handelsverband Deutschland (HDE), the large supermarket chains and the federal government continue to emphasize that the supply of food is secured.

Nevertheless, going to the supermarket is currently not a pleasure. Because of the hamster purchases, not all items are in stock, but the lines are long. In addition, visiting the supermarket violates the requirement to maintain as few social contacts as possible. But there are numerous ways to get groceries without having to go to the supermarket.

Restaurant delivery services

Many restaurants are currently working on delivering their dishes. The employees either become suppliers themselves or try to organize themselves on platforms. After various takeovers and mergers, the largest in Berlin is currently Lieferando.

“In the past few days we have seen a significant increase in inquiries from restaurants,” the company said when asked by Tagesspiegel. “Delivery is now a good alternative for restaurants that currently need to keep their doors closed for guests.” It is not yet possible to say whether the order numbers will go up due to Corona.

Supermarket Delivery Services

The hype about food delivery services has abated somewhat, but numerous markets still offer fresh food to bring to the door. Rewe operates its own delivery service for the large chains; Edeka has its orders delivered through the group's own company Bringmeister. In addition, individual independent Rewe and Edeka dealers have delivery services on their own. Lidl and Kaufland have withdrawn from the so-called e-food, Aldi has never been there.

“We are also seeing increased demand in the online area,” Rewe said when asked. Longer preliminary runs are currently rare. “The demand for the products is similar to that in the stationary markets.” Depending on the order value and time, the delivery fee at Rewe is between 0 and 5 90 euros. The delivery takes place in a predetermined time window and can be announced by SMS on request.

Amazon also offers this service under the name “Amazon Fresh”. However, the US group already warns on its homepage that not every article in the range is currently available due to the high demand.

Start-up delivery services

The Bremen company MyEnso delivers a dry range nationwide with DHL and the start-up Liefery and in 26 cities – including Berlin – the full range, which also includes fresh, frozen and chilled products. “Orders have tripled in the last few days in particular,” Thorsten Bausch from the MyEnso management told Tagesspiegel when asked. “Especially in rural areas and also in the retirement homes that we serve with our Tante Enso business model. Disproportionately new customers also register in the online supermarket.” One is currently preparing to do so – with more staff in the warehouse, for example.

The start-up GetNow also delivers groceries to your door. It cooperates with the wholesale group Metro by buying the products directly from the Metro markets and sending them to customers. “We are practically permanently booked out – sometimes seven days in advance,” CEO Thorsten Eder told Tagesspiegel. “The demand is enormously higher than the capacity.” They are working on increasing capacities and hiring both more drivers and pickers, people who pack the goods ordered from the metro markets into the delivery packages. Flour, milk, yeast, spaghetti and preserves are currently the bestsellers at GetNow.

From cook boxes to frozen dishes

A trend that has always included deliveries are cook boxes. The Berlin company HelloFresh is considered the market leader here. Customers can have ingredients delivered to their home that together make up a particular dish; there is of course the recipe. When asked, the start-up does not want to tell whether the number of orders rose last. In the USA, however, it was recently observed that the largest HelloFresh competitor Blue Apron increased its value on the stock exchange seven-fold within five days.

In addition, there are of course also offers that are changing have proven themselves for decades. Frozen food providers such as Bofrost deliver to the door as well as the proverbial food on wheels for seniors. Mn see signs of increased inventory purchases from our existing customers, says Bofrost. “The pre-order sales in our online shop are currently more than twice as high as in the same period last year,” the company continues. “In particular, staple foods are currently being bought more and more.”

The “food on wheels” provider ASB reports that the demand for menu service in Hessen has risen sharply. If the measures to contain the coronavirus are tightened, all of these offers should enjoy even greater demand.