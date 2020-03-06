how-the-prescription-will-soon-come-from-the-doctor-to-the-pharmacist

Ralf König advises the Federal Ministry of Health on the digitization of the pharmacy market. The Nuremberg pharmacist has been part of the team of experts at the Health Innovation Hub, which is located on Torstrasse, since September. “Digitization helps to create time for people,” he says. König spends two days a week in the Mitte office. With the words “we are rethinking medication”, he describes his task in the team.

The Digital Care Act requires pharmacists to create the conditions for the digital transmission of e-prescriptions or medication plans by September. To do this, they need to connect to the telematics infrastructure (TI). König is 49 years old and a third generation pharmacist. He took over 1999 the pharmacy from his father – and converted it into a service company. He is convinced that he and his colleagues will meet the deadline.

“Pharmacists were one of the first health professionals to use completely digital communication channels.” One example is the logistical link with pharmaceutical wholesale. There are no penalties for pharmacists who refuse a TI connection. König sees the digital-savvy colleagues as the reason for this “advance of trust from the Federal Ministry of Health” (BMG). What he does not mention, however, is that the BMG has already given pharmacists more time.

Overtime is to be reduced

König has decided to implement one central medication server made a name. Doctor, pharmacist and nursing home work in a server-based network within a medication plan. Previously, several, partly handwritten and difficult to read plans were in circulation. If discount contracts then change the name and appearance of medication, it confuses the patient. The digital solution therefore primarily offers security for patients, says König. Because they always receive the latest medication plan, double medication is avoided.

He calls the nationwide uniform medication plan laid down in the E-Health Act a “well-intentioned trial”. “Back then, not everyone involved in the medication process was involved,” criticizes König. In particular in an emergency, access to the medication plan must be possible, he explains. He cites the emergency room of the Fürth Clinic as an example, which alone requires more than one and a half doctor's offices to determine a patient's overall medication during the medical history.

Ten percent of admissions are due to incorrect medication, says König. Every year at least 15. 000 people would die from the consequences. “More people die from complications from incorrect medication than from road traffic,” says König.

Less visits to the doctor necessary

While many pharmacists fear the competition from Amazon, König tries to react to the changed market situation. Resident pharmacists need to add value to patients, he says. Many consumers appreciate a particularly fast delivery. With Curacado, König has therefore developed a messenger service platform for on-site pharmacies. “There is no point in sending aspirin from Nuremberg to Hamburg,” he says. The pharmacy at the place of residence can instead deliver a fever juice for the sick child on the same day and also advise, König emphasizes. In the meantime, this business model has also been approved by lawmakers. Because while courier services previously took place in a gray area, pharmacists have been able to offer them as a standard service since the end 2019.

On the other hand, the e-prescription, which is currently being used in model projects, still needs to be improved Is tested. “I currently have the feeling that the e-recipe is mainly used for marketing purposes,” says König. He criticizes that only the digital transmission of a prescription should be possible and calls for networking with other applications such as overall medication so that a current medication plan is available at all times. “The doctor may not even know which medications the patient has taken,” warns König.

He also advocates more efficiency. König predicts that this would mean that patients would question the necessity of a visit to the practice, in which they can only be issued with a prescription, in the future. “We have to use the scarce time resources in the healthcare system more optimally for the benefit of the patient and boldly divide tasks among the service providers,” says the pharmacist.