how-the-nba-wants-to-market-itself-with-e-sports

Patrick Beverley just can't help it. The 31 -year-old NBA professional from the Los Angeles Clippers is one of those basketball players who are on the floor under power every second, defend themselves as hard as iron, and throw the very last ball and enjoyly say one after the other to their opponents. For some, Beverley is an adamant chain dog, for others, an irascible poison dwarf. And while the game is playing in the most glamorous basketball league in the world, the build-up player continues to work hard on his image.

This week Beverley was asked to be the virtual conductor of his team. Similar to the “Bundesliga Home Challenge”, the NBA also came up with an “EBA 2K Players Tournament”, an e-sports competition with which the professionals should provide a little entertainment during the game-free time. In knockout mode, duel 16 NBA players on the Xbox via “NBA 2K 20 “, the world's most popular basketball simulation. The matches will be shown live on ESPN and on the social media channels of the NBA, this Saturday the final round will take place. Waving to the winner 100 000 US dollars for a charity campaign in relation to the coronavirus crisis .

Beverley is one of the four finalists. But while his colleagues relaxed with the controller in hand and the headset on their heads on the couches and armchairs of their luxury villas, the clippers professional jumped through his room, shouting “I'm the best ever!” Or “Yours can call me cheat code! ”and took the opportunity to have a bit of teasing against superstar LeBron James from city and title rival Los Angeles Lakers.

“When Patrick Beverley tries the trash talk, then of course I also look at it,” says Jannis Neumann: “In general, many NBA players are quite good at the console.” – year-old e-athletes from Westmünsterland can assess it: He is the only German so far 2018 to spend a season in the United States to play there under professional conditions in the “NBA 2K League”. The 2K League is the 2017 launched virtual variant of the NBA. Everything is based on the analog original: There is a main round, play-offs and even a draft, in which the various NBA teams – over 20 are involved – the e-athletes in their ranks. Each of them then takes on an actor on the virtual floor.

Jannis Neumann was of course then selected by the Dallas Mavericks, the team with which Dirk Nowitzki became a legend and national player Maxi Kleber holds up the flag. Back then, both of them stopped by the e-athletes, says Neumann. Even as a virtual basketball professional, he felt fully accepted as part of the entire organization. The external framework naturally makes this easier: Every e-athlete receives at least 30 000 dollars for the six-month season in the 2K League, plus prize money and other expenses, all NBA care programs are available to gamers to the same extent as the analogue professionals. Because if the NBA tackles something, then usually right.

In Sachen Innovation sieht sich die Liga schon immer als Speerspitze der globalen Entwicklung, investierte bereits früh in die Märkte außerhalb Nordamerikas, geht mit digitalen Konzepten vorweg und sorgt sich auch politisch um ein möglichst progressives und liberales Image. Mit einer eigenen E-Sport-Liga war die NBA ebenfalls ganz vorne dabei. „Im Endeffekt ist das Ziel natürlich, die Marke NBA zu pushen“, weiß auch Jannis Neumann. Er glaubt an eine Win-Win-Situation: Die NBA könnte neue Fans aus dem E-Sport gewinnen, der E-Sport neue Fans aus der NBA.

Die Situation in Deutschland ist davon noch weit entfernt. „Das ist ein Unterschied wie Tag und Nacht“, sagt Neumann. Zwar haben auch hier ein paar Basketballklubs erste Gehversuche in Sachen E-Sport unternommen, doch die stagnieren zurzeit mehr, als dass sie sich weiterentwickeln. Bundesligist Frankfurt etwa, 2017 mit der Gründung einer NBA-2K-Abteilung der Pionier der Szene, hat sein Team inzwischen schon wieder eingestampft. Einzig der FC Bayern stellt derzeit noch ein professionelles Team mit höheren Ambitionen.

Von den bereits vorhandenen Strukturen des traditionellen Sports profitieren NBA 2K oder auch die Fußball-Serie „Fifa“ natürlich. Zugleich werden die Sportsimulationen jedoch auch immer an ihren analogen Originalen gemessen. „Das ist der Nachteil bei Sporttiteln“, glaubt Jannis Neumann, der lange für das Team des FC Bayern gespielt hat: „Andere Spiele wie ‚League of Legends‘ oder ‚Fortnite‘ haben keine realen Vorlagen.“

In February there was a kind of class reunion of the German 2K teams at a tournament in Oldenburg. Neumann won the trophy with his Munich colleagues. They then pursued the draft for the new 2K League season, for which he and three of his teammates had also qualified through a tournament in London. But not a single European was selected that evening. For the first time a Chinese. “Asia is the priority for the 2K League because e-sports are simply much more recognized there,” says Neumann. For the coming season, a team from Shanghai will start in the 2K League for the first time. The enthusiasm for e-sports as well as for the NBA is still much bigger in China than in Germany, the market anyway.

Difficult times for local 2K players, that Neumann also noticed. He himself has now ended his engagement at Bayern. “Let's see how it goes on,” he says. Maybe he will work more in the background in the future. Or even switch to Fifa. Virtual basketball in a country where basketball is already clogged by all-taking football and e-sports are all too often laughed at, that's the niche in the niche.