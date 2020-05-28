how-the-mafia-is-taking-advantage-of-the-crisis

“I was desperate, I was afraid that I would never be able to open my tavola calda '(snack bar)”, business owner Stefano from Foggia in southern Italy reported last week to “Repubblica”. Despite the state guarantee for Corona loans, he no longer received an additional loan from the bank. So he had the help of “friends” who offered him a “quick fix” and 20000 euros.

The money was used to pay his employees' wages and some supplier bills. “Two weeks later the 'friends' came back to me and immediately wanted the 20000 euro back, plus 20000 euro interest . That made me realize what a mistake I had made, ”reports the bar owner.

Just like Stefano, countless small business owners, the self-employed and families who have deprived themselves of all their income because of the lockdown and who have had the water on their throats: The proliferation is the only crime that has increased massively in Italy in recent months. The remaining crimes have decreased on average by more than 60 percent.

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese is therefore alarmed beaten: “There is a risk that entire economic sectors will become dependent on organized crime.” In fact, the usurers are usually behind the mafia: they have plenty of cash. If a debtor cannot pay the loan and the usury interest, he is usually threatened with violence.

Usually the only way out for the victim is to sell his business to the creditors – at a ridiculous price set by the gangsters, of course. The clans often get the tip that a businessman is in financial difficulties from unfaithful bank employees, tax consultants or trustees.

Bureaucracy prevents payments

Inquiries to usury counseling centers have doubled across the country. But doubling is just the tip of an iceberg: because many victims are ashamed of borrowing money from the mafia, the number of unreported cases is very high. In total, the annual loan volume granted by usurer in Italy is estimated at 30 billion euros.

The Ministry of the Interior has been trying for a long time to stop usurers with specially trained investigators. But paradoxically, it is the state that is making a significant contribution to the good business of the credit cutthroat in the current crisis: Despite two state aid packages totaling 80 Billion euros are still waiting around 4 million Italians affected by the lockdown for the promised aid in the form of direct grants or short-time benefits.

You haven't seen a penny of government support since early March. This is due to the insane Italian bureaucracy that plays into the hands of the usurers. “It is undisputed that the procedures for state aid are far too complex and slow,” emphasized the national anti-protection commissioner Annapaola Porzio these days. This is unsustainable, because “for hundreds of thousands of small businesses these days and weeks are about life or death.”

Organized crime, on the other hand, can react in real time and has no legal rules to which she had to hold on. “If the state wants to remain credible and avoid massive bankruptcies, then it must ensure that its liquidity reaches those who need it just as quickly,” said Commissioner Porzio.

Unconditional basic income for mafiosi?

On the other hand, it seems less bureaucratic when awarding the in March 2019 received basic income. The Italian financial police have uncovered a special kind of abuse of social welfare: in Calabria related to Mafiosi up to last week 101 condemned the basic income introduced a year ago.

Among the Alleged needy include well-known clan members, from fellow travelers to godfathers: all convicted mafiosi who had served their sentences and then, once barely released from prison, gave their hands to the state. Some of them had been seized with luxury cars, yachts, villas and other millions when they were arrested.

The basic income can apply for those who have less than 9360 annual income; In this case, the pension insurance transfers a maximum amount of 500 euros plus a maximum of 280 euros in Form of rent subsidy. According to the pension insurance, around 1.1 million individuals and families currently receive basic income; the average amount including the rent subsidy is 496 euros.

That numerous mafiosis have benefited from the state's basic income , naturally throws a bad light on the control activities of the responsible offices. Not least because convicted criminals are in principle not entitled to this form of state aid: a look at the criminal record would have been enough to sort out the mafia “needy” when treating the applications.