how-the-lynx-spreads-in-germany

Pictures like this are a good sign. A lynx, surrounded by three young animals, ran into a wildlife camera in the middle of the night. Here, near Lutter, in the middle of the Harz Mountains, the pictures of individual lynxes are no longer uncommon for nature and wildlife conservationists. The picture from last November with four wild animals was something special even for the game conservationists of the Harz National Park. “Such pictures are very rare,” said the Lynx expert at the Harz National Park, Ole Anders after the find.

The population of wild cats has been growing in Germany for years. 137 Lynxes were counted in ten federal states last year. This was the result of wildlife monitoring by the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation (BfN), which published the figures in February. 88 adult lynxes and 49 young animals were sighted. The automatically created snapshots, for example at wildlife crossings, make it easy to differentiate between the animals based on their spots. “The number of females who have young is crucial for the development of the lynx population,” said BfN President Beate Jessel in February. It is encouraging that the number of female lynxes that actually breed has increased.

“The population is still small and is growing very slowly”

But the return of the lynx to Germany is not that easy. Environmentalists and wildlife conservationists worry about the existence and future of lynxes in Germany and warn: “The population in Germany is by no means as stable as it seems. The stock is still small and is growing very slowly, ”says Friederike Scholz from the German Federation for Environment and Nature Conservation (BUND) to the Tagesspiegel. Compared to the previous year, only a few animals were added.

A problem that prevents their spread: The animals mainly live in three separate populations: in the Harz Mountains, in the Bavarian Forest on the border with the Czech Republic and in the Palatinate Forest near the French border. “The dense network of freeways and roads prevents the animals from returning to their original habitats,” said Scholz. “Their habitat is cut up.” Many lynxes would be hit by cars. If they are females with juveniles, these also die.

The lynx had long since died out in this country. The fact that he even has a chance in densely populated Germany is thanks to several settlement projects.

In the Harz, for example, where 90 animals now live the largest population, between 2000 and 2006 24 lynxes are released into the wild. It was probably the first animals of this species that ran through German forests in the past 150 years. The population in the Bavarian National Park is also based on release, the project in the Palatinate Forest is not yet complete.

Problems are man-made

But despite all the settlements, the biggest problems of wild cats are man-made. In Bavaria, for example, it can be observed that the lynx does not spread beyond the borders of the national park – an indication of illegal animal killings that cannot be excluded in other places. In February, BUND chairman Olaf Bandt called for “more information about lynx and round tables with land users to ensure acceptance for lynxes”. “Illegal killings must be rigorously prosecuted.”

There are also diseases. In previous years, a lynx population of around 10 around two adult females had already settled in Hesse. But they fell victim to the mange. “The small habitats of the animals in urban areas play an important role here,” said Scholz.

So that the population can expand further, it should now be possible for populations to network with one another. “The animal needs active support to be able to stay in Germany permanently,” says Scholz.

The Federal Nature Conservation in Bavaria (BN) wants to ensure with targeted releases that the animals continue to reproduce and previous subpopulations are networked. The BN announced in March that lynxes should be released along possible axes between the regional populations.

For Scholz, green bridge construction and wildlife crossings play a decisive role in the further spread. This would have to be implemented by the federal states, which can use the funds of the federal re-networking program. It is due to expire at the end of this year. “We are fighting for preservation and adequate funding from the Federal Ministry of Transport,” Scholz continues.

She is happy to refer to the National Biodiversity Strategy. According to this, the lynx is said to occur again in the low mountain ranges and the Alps throughout the year 2020. “Outside of the three main isolated areas, we only count single animals and could hardly be further away from the target.” The final return of the lynx still requires further support.