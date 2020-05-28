how-the-life-of-the-sports-presenter-changed-after-her-brain-surgery

This question is so fundamental that it may not be asked. But Monica Lierhaus has been with her for more than ten years. When is life actually worth living? In a conversation with the magazine “Bunte” she just said again that she regretted her brain surgery. Had she known what was going to happen, she would have left it. “But the doctors advised me to do so – they had told me that I could otherwise drop dead one day,” says Monica Lierhaus.

There are sentences like them In the past few years you could hear it again and again from the former “sports show” host. Sentences that can be unsettling – and for which it has often been criticized, for example by disability associations. Monica Lierhaus knows that now. But that's not the only reason she has recently withdrawn from the public.

2009 it was when an operation saved her life and destroyed it at the same time. Bleeding occurred during the procedure to remove an aneurysm – an enlarged artery in the brain. The doctors had practically given up on her, it didn't look much better after the follow-up operation, on the contrary. Monica Lierhaus was in an artificial coma for months. Gone, her old life. This Monday Monica Lierhaus 50 will be years old.

Before that the celebrated sports presenter, relaxed, authentic, confident. Afterwards on the stand of a toddler, restricted, expressionless, helpless. Everything senseless? There it is again, her question, which causes so much wonder. Anyone who survives all of this must be grateful: for the second and third and fourth chances; about being alive at all.

And it still seems to matter to her that that's exactly what is expected of her. As if there was a script for comebacks and heroic stories. Monica Lierhaus said in her first interviews after rehab that she would have been spared a lot if she had died. “I was a living corpse.” Also one of her sentences.

The “medial GAU”

She had to learn almost everything new: eat, speak, move. She never wanted to accept that she should be dependent on the wheelchair, as the doctors predicted. Her ambition and discipline took her further than anything she thought possible, her close relatives said. Monica Lierhaus herself is aware of what she has managed, but she has always struggled with the progress because she could never go fast and far enough.

Not to mention the reactions of the others. At the time, she was stared at like a monster, she reported. If she had walked through Hamburg, people would have changed the side of the street. Such moments finally led the moderator to go on the offensive and put on an appearance that her partner later called “media meltdown”.

Golden camera 2011. Monica Lierhaus next to her life partner Rolf Hellgardt. Photo: Tobias Schwarz / dpa

The awarding of the golden camera, 2011. Two years after the unsuccessful operation, Monica Lierhaus came on stage in tipping steps, with a lot of effort she spoke to the flabbergasted audience, still heavily drawn. Initially moved, many spectators were quickly embarrassed. Monica Lierhaus, who had never thought much of the concept of marriage before, actually made her marriage proposal to an audience of millions.

Did that really have to be? From today's perspective, she considers it wrong herself. The wedding never took place. Years later, her partner separated from her because he was “empty,” as it was said. Another loss she had a hard time coping with. But how did Monica Lierhaus say it himself, which many found too succinct again: “Life is a carry on.”

Your life is a carry on

For a long time it worked so that Monica Lierhaus felt the need to justify herself – for her appearances, her statements, maybe even for some relativization. That was how it was after the Golden Camera, and how it was after being an ambassador for the ARD television lottery, for which she received a lot of money. And so it was when she surfed at irregular intervals as a reporter for the TV channel Sky. Privileges that others do not get in their situation.

The fact that she basically questions some things does not seem to fit. She said that she did not want to be the role model for disabled people that was awarded to her. If she makes a public appearance, it is of course difficult to discuss them away. But shouldn't she also express her doubts?

The physical pain at least has decreased. She still goes to physiotherapy twice a week. One of the biggest problems is your sense of balance. “If I fall, I can get up again on my own, that wasn't always the case,” said the “Colorful” now. Her chronic back pain has also improved since she started doing gymnastics every day.

So her ambition has remained – only professionally not as in the past. At the age of 50, she said that last year, the TV job should be over. Monica Lierhaus is confident that she will find something else, maybe behind the camera. Your life is just going on.