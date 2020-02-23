how-the-houston-rockets-want-to-win-without-big-players

Daryl Morey's basketball approach is not necessarily something for sports romantics. He is manager of the Houston Rockets, one of the best teams in the North American professional league NBA, and tackles the game mathematically. Morey loves numbers, statistics and probabilities.

Basketball as a predictable game, sporting success according to the formula: The “Morey Ball”, like the Rockets' methods based on the “Moneyball” years with the baseball team of the Oakland Athletics and the accompanying film with Brad Pitt could change basketball forever. And he has a clear goal: “We want to win the championship,” says Morey.

The Houston Rockets want to play quickly and efficiently

The basic principles are simple. The Rockets deliberately limit their offensive game to two types of basket throwing: the three-point throw and the conclusion in the immediate vicinity of the basket. So-called middle-distance throws from the two-point range no longer have any place in the game of the Texans.

Because: The triple brings one point more than the wide two-point throw and finishes near the basket offer a higher probability of success on a hit. Score as many points as quickly as possible with the most efficient throws. This is the “Morey Ball”.

In order to play the best possible, suitable staff is required. Accordingly, the Houston Rockets are currently breaking with the supposedly stone-carved basketball laws, because their team consists almost exclusively of players who are less than two meters tall. The Rockets team around the superstars James Harden and Russell Westbrook is composed almost exclusively of builders and wingers who can all master the three-point throw and handle the ball.

For the classic large center, who plays close to the basket but poses no danger as a long-range shooter is no longer a place in Houston. In February, the Rockets exchanged their only nominal center, Clint Capella, for Robert Covington of the Minnesota Timberwolves – a proven expert in three-point throw. “We have to find out how we can best play with this team and our star players. And we believe that's the way to go, ”said coach Mike D’Antoni in early February.

Playing with small lineups is what they call“ small ball ”in the United States. The Golden State Warriors, which are between 2015 and 2019 Always in the final and won three times, deliberately bet on smaller, but strong and variable players.

The approach of the Houston Rockets is radical

The Rockets also liked to play small in the past years. D’Antoni implemented an offensive in Phoenix at the beginning of the nineties, which was based on an extreme pace and many threes. The radicalism with which Houston now thinks this philosophy further sets new standards.

There is, for example, Ben McLemore, whose statistics show the consequence of the style of play. Not once did he attempt a wide two-point throw in games this season. In contrast, he took proud 357 threesome and closed 72 directly from the basket.

Radical: Mike D'Antoni is the head coach of the Houston Rockets. Photo: Christian Petersen / AFP

Generally only 2.2 percent of the 118, 5 points Houston scored per game on medium-distance throws – low of the league. 42, 2 percent of the points, on the other hand, come in threes, the Rockets already took part in this season 2418 of which – league maximum.

Defensively, the Rockets make up for the missing centimeters in rebounding with a lot of effort. Since the beginning of February, Houston has collected the fewest ricochets across the league, but with aggressiveness and athleticism it has forced the third-most ball wins and can also pose problems for teams that are significantly larger. “We are smaller than our opponents when it comes to body size. But every player here has hearts. We can take on anyone, ”says James Harden about the team's attitude.

The opponent is never quite predictable

Whether Morey and his Rockets with their mix of three and speed can be enough to win the title can be doubted. The clear alignment of the team ensures that opposing teams know exactly what to expect. And it has a dependency. Because if the threesome does not fall in one evening, the Rockets too often lack a second plan.

In early February, Houston won with the top team of the Los Angeles Lakers, also thanks to a very good triple rate of 45 percent at 42 Throws. A night later the Rockets lost the underdog in Phoenix with a difference of 35. Only eleven of the 48 three-point throws found their goal.

The “Morey Ball “Is an experiment that fascinates because it frees itself from the supposed conventions of a sport and relies uncompromisingly on its own strengths. But perhaps the most important variable in sports can never be calculated down to the smallest detail: what the opponent does to be successful himself.