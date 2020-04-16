how-the-federal-leagues-react-to-the-ban-on-major-events

Until 31 . Due to the spread of the corona virus, no major events may be held in Germany in August – this decision hits the federal leagues in handball, basketball, ice hockey and volleyball hard. Because they are much more dependent on the audience revenue than the professional clubs in football.

HANDBALL

The clubs had at their last announcement the Handball Bundesliga agreed that for legal reasons the current season should be on 16. May have to be continued. Next Monday they wanted to finally agree on how and whether it can continue.

This appointment was already held on Thursday morning, following the new decisions by the federal government and Countries and their tentative cancellation of major events on Wednesday evening were seen to be pushing for faster action. The result of the video switch with all clubs in the top two game classes is now the decision on a vote in which a decision to prematurely end the season should be made in the next few days.

“Everyone agrees that we will do this promptly,” said Bob Hanning, managing director of Füchse Berlin. A continuation of the season is still possible. “I am personally a friend of the game and I see opportunities for it,” said Hanning. “I made a proposal to the league as to what a scenario might look like.” He did not disclose the content. According to reports, this is the plan that everyone 18 Bundesliga teams are to come together in one place in June and play the remaining games within a very short period of time.

If a three-quarter majority votes in favor of stopping the season, the presidium alone decides Handball-Bundesliga GmbH (HBL) whether there is a champion and relegated and promoted. The clubs would have no say in this question. “We hope that we will have the result at the next shop next Monday or Tuesday,” HBL Managing Director Frank Bohmann said on Thursday.

A cancellation of the previous season is obviously not the preferred variant of the HBL. A quotient rule, in which each team's point average is determined and then extrapolated to the outstanding games, is conceivable. “We will not be able to create 100 – percent justice,” said Bohmann. HBL's assessment in particular will probably result in protests. “We had a legal opinion drawn up by sports lawyers,” reported Bohmann.

If the decision was made to continue, the entire handball circus would face a major challenge. According to the HBL decision, the season must be completed by 30. June to be completed. “We have to give the teams three to four weeks in advance to prepare,” said Bohmann. For this to happen, however, there should be proper training conditions that are not yet allowed. It is initially up to the health authorities to assess whether ghost games are permitted in the respective halls and can be implemented in terms of time or whether tournaments can be held in certain locations within a few days.

BASKETBALL

The beginning of the season of the basketball Bundesliga (BBL) is usually only at the beginning of October. For the league this is both a curse and a blessing at the same time. A curse for the current season, because due to the later start of the season there are still more games outstanding than anywhere else – at least eleven per team. A blessing for the upcoming season, because of 31. August is just a short distance from the regular start of the season. “The difficult thing at the moment is that you have to combine the short-term with the medium and long-term,” says Marco Baldi, the manager of Alba Berlin. “In the struggle for survival you sometimes forget that there is still a tomorrow.”

Since 12. March will be suspended, the game will be decided at the end of April. In the meantime, some clubs have already created facts and canceled contracts with many of their US professionals. Some openly call for the end of the season. This creates a bad mood. Baldi wants a common approach: “Many have swept their court and are now looking at the BBL and ask: What will we do if it takes longer?”

The ban on major events until the end of August may seem like a first warning shot in this regard, even if BBL Managing Director Stefan Holz emphasizes: “That didn't surprise us one percent.” For the time being, the league is planning only with ghost games anyway – first but once in the hope that this could only somehow bring the current season to an end. Up to 25 million euros loss for the BBL in the room, it should not go on, about a sixth of total sales.

Little air: For indoor sports (here the fans of Alba Berlin), the contagion problem worsens compared to … Photo: Christoph Worsch / Imago

We are now talking about individual central venues for the remaining matches. “You would then look for a place in the north, one in the middle and one in the south of Germany,” said Ligachef Holz. About 80 to 100 Participants should then be in the hall. However, the hurdles are high: hygiene regulations would have to be implemented, an elaborate test procedure would be necessary, and before that it would take two weeks for quarantine and preparation.

Orientation the plans of the German Football League (DFL) are included. “You have to try to actively shape things. The DFL does that and I think the BBL should do the same, ”says Marco Baldi. Should politics give its green light for the ghost game plans of professional football, this does not necessarily create a precedent for basketball. Economic dimension, public importance, the difference between the open sky and the closed hall – Baldi also recognizes “other specifics”: “Therefore I would not be offended if there was no automatism.”

ICE HOCKEY

Those responsible for ice hockey are now under pressure. So on Thursday there was a phone call between the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB) and the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) and DEL2. They want to explore the consequences of the ban on events for German ice hockey.

The DEL is the start of the season for the 18. Planned for September. If, due to the corona virus pandemic, games with an audience are still not possible in September, this could lead to the collapse of the league. “The game would then not be refinanced. That can only be a temporary and temporary scenario, ”DEL managing director Gernot Tripcke said recently.

Should the start with spectators would not be possible, the start of the season would very likely be postponed. The drop in the current season before the play-offs had already been devastating. “For the DEL group I expect around 15 until 20 million euros in sales loss due to the cancellation of the play-offs ” Tripcke had said.

The effects on international competition are also enormous. The Champions League for four league clubs (Munich, Mannheim, Straubing and Eisbären) is supposed to start at the end of August. So either ghost games would have to be played or games would have to be postponed. Which would complicate the situation for the European leagues, since they are already tightly scheduled.

Waaaaarten instead of Tooooor: This is also the situation for fans of Eisbären Berlin. Photo: Andreas Gora / dpa

VOLLEYBALL

The season in the Volleyball Bundesliga (VBL ) was canceled early in March and the new season would probably not start until October, but whether the league can still provide an acceptable number of clubs is currently questionable. After the TV Rottenburg, now promoted Eltmann and the alpine volleyball from Unterhaching and Innsbruck have announced that they will no longer compete in the top division.

“This crisis will be very hard on volleyball. The economic power of the clubs is declining, ”said Kaweh Niroomand of the“ Berliner Morgenpost ”. From the point of view of the manager of the BR Volleys, planning for the coming season is out of the question. The fact that some clubs have gotten into extreme difficulties is partly due to the league officials.

The VBL product is very good, said Niroomand, if one but it doesn’t manage to acquire partners for it, “It’s not just a market problem. That means it doesn't manage to get sponsors on board ”. Thus, the clubs would not receive any economic support from the league and would have to take care of themselves. VBL Managing Director Klaus-Peter Jung, who has been looking for a name sponsor for the league in vain for years, is still assuming a league of ten for the new season – if the crisis does not drag on any longer. (with dpa)