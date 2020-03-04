how-the-eu-wants-to-keep-its-climate-policy-up-to-date

In its proposal for a climate law, the EU Commission has incorporated a mechanism that could be used to tighten the Union's climate goals every five years. The law is to be officially presented this Wednesday and is available in the Tagesspiegel Background. From 2030 the Commission should be allowed to set the targets in a delegated act. A qualified majority of the member states would be required to reject it, which would make it easier than the current procedure.

The review of the targets set every five years is based on the Paris Agreement. After the climate conference 2033 would therefore be the first date for a target increase in a delegated act. But even from 2023 and then again 2028 the law provides for a review. It should follow each of the large inventories within the framework of the climate agreement.

A hard chunk for the EPP

The member states can grant permission for the delegated acts and withdraw the EU Parliament at any time with immediate effect. Otherwise they would not be enforceable in the upcoming EU legislative process. Neither does a reduction target of more than 50 to 55 percent. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen committed to this last summer. For many in the EPP group – the Christian Democratic party family von der Leyens – that was a tough one. Whether it will be 50 or 55 percent should be determined in September this year. This is also in the law.

But even the maximum 55 percent to 2030 are not in Stein chiseled: “If the Commission believes that this goal needs to be changed, it can make proposals to the European Parliament and the Council,” says the Climate Act. Accordingly, the governance regulation for the Energy Union should have several additions. They aim to closely document progress or declines in climate protection and to quickly initiate countermeasures.

All of these meet the demands of environmental organizations. Representatives of the Climate Action Network Europe, WWF and Greenpeace had confirmed their demand for 65 percent emissions reduction by 2030 in Brussels on Monday. They derive the goal from the UN Emissions Gap Report.

Exact timetable from 2030

What the non-governmental organization has requested – but what is not in the law – is a scientific committee to review progress in climate protection. The law only provides support for the Commission from the European Environment Agency.

For the period after the year 2030, the Commission intends to draw up a precise timetable that to 2050 should lead to climate neutrality. It has to meet nine conditions, including cost efficiency, fairness and taking into account the latest scientific findings.

The Financial Times had first reported on the contents of the climate law on Sunday. It was already known from their report that the Commission is targeting negative emissions – technologies for recovering carbon dioxide from the atmosphere – after the middle of the century. “2050 the path is not yet over,” said Imke Lübbecke, climate expert at WWF in Brussels.