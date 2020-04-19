How the Eisbären Berlin won the first DEL title

Ricard Persson was on the gang with the skates seconds before the final siren. Some teammates of the otherwise rather quiet contemporary from Sweden also performed amazing balancing acts on the edge of the ice hockey rink. It looked like the players should tip onto the ice at any moment.

On the other professionals of the polar bears only pushed the puck back and forth, opponents Mannheim had resigned. The corrugated iron palace shook. Officially 5000 people were crawling and clapping. In reality it was far more that roared the sound of the final siren. The polar bear exchange bench emptied at a record pace. Players, coaches, coaches stormed onto the ice, even equilibrium artist Persson didn't fall on the nose. At last! German champions!

In front 15) the Berliners defeated their own history with the 4: 1 in the third final game against Adler Mannheim. Or, as co-trainer Hartmut Nickel, a veteran from Hohenschönhausen, shouted at the time, “it finally made it to the top as old red socks”. Of the 19. April 2005 was the turning point for the polar bears, it was the fall of the Berlin Wall that changed them for good should – from the East Berlin Kiezklub with GDR history to the high-gloss product of German ice hockey.

Of course, the nickels red socks were neither meant very seriously nor quite, the success of the former SC Dynamo was less hard Work long-established Hohenschönhausen as the work of the club's new patron: Philip Anschutz, billionaire from Denver in the US state of Colorado and global giant from the sports and entertainment industry.

Anschutz had not only become so fond of the polar bears that he financed them, but also had big plans in Berlin. He wanted to build a hall around the club and later half a district in the Friedrichshain district.

Under Pierre Pagé, the polar bears failed for a long time at a high level

But the Mercedes-Platz was in April 2005 still far away. So in a rustic environment in the sports forum “our crazy fans with us were happy about the title”, recalls Sven Felski, the boy from Hohenschönhausen, who as a mature man with 30 years finally celebrated his first title as a professional with the followers, many of whom were not in the much too small hall fit. There was a lot going on in front of the aged arena in the sports forum. “I'll be out with the cup later,” says Felski, “2000 People were waiting there, it was incredibly beautiful.

It was the good sporting ending in the fairy tale about the courageous neighborhood club from the east, who had previously been able to play well in German ice hockey, but always lost at the end of the season when it mattered. Already 1998 the polar bears reached the finals and failed there Mannheim.

After years of stagnation, the new beginning came under the Canadian Pierre Pagé, a renowned coach, the beginning 2002 the team took over with lots of ideas and a fresh spirit. But Pagé initially only brought her close to the title. The polar bears lost with Pagé in the play-offs in the quarter-finals (2002 ), Semi-finals (2003) and in the final (2004).

Pagé seemed to cultivate the failure at a high level, especially since he could hardly deal with the defeats. 2003 he disappeared after the decisive semi-final loss in Krefeld after the game ended, flew alone Berlin and holed up in frustration for two days in a hotel at Tegel Airport. “I felt like I had to push elephants,” he said later.

The year after, the story was repeated for the polar bears in the final, this time in Frankfurt and back in game four, the final series still played according to the “Best of five” mode. And the trainer with a penchant for the extrovert no longer fled, but made a declaration of war: “I'll get one or more titles in Berlin, that is out of the question.” A year later, it was actually time. What was going on in the season 2004 / 2005 different than in previous years?

The Canadian, who has been based in Kitzbühel for years, remembers: “We had promised that we would win the title and had done everything for this special moment. With strong foreign professionals and good young German players, we had built a team that had grown stronger and stronger. And above all, the mentality was right, the spirit in the team. ”There was, however, another ingredient. Peter John Lee, then manager, now managing director of the club, and Pagé asked Philip Anschutz in the spring for money for reinforcements.

According to Pagé, the owner said: “How should I know that you handle my money well?” But then he gave so much that the Berlin team still had their professional team in February before the play-offs, could upgrade vigorously. From the National Hockey League (NHL), which was dormant at the time due to a labor dispute, three strong professionals came to Berlin: goalkeeper Olaf Kölzig, the American giant Talent Erik Cole and the seasoned Canadian defender Nathan Dempsey. Kölzig got injured before the final, but Cole became the best polar bear player – despite a four-game ban during the play-offs.

Without Pagé, the polar bears would not have been such a big number

Despite the success, Pagé was not without controversy among the players. Sometimes the quick-tempered trainer already had rustic ideas. The frustration escalated in the cabin, Pagé threw garbage cans and was in turn annoyed by the players. But friction stimulated business.

It is clear that the polar bears would not have become such a big number without Pagé, Sven Felski, today president of the parent association, also sees it in retrospect. “Absolutely,” says Felski. “The Pierre Pagé had a three-year plan and developed a new structure. That was really good. ”

2005 was the beginning of a title collection that Pagé 2006 continued with the second championship in Berlin and his successor Don Jackson from 2008 to 2013 with five titles then expanded gigantic. Since then, the successful series of polar bears has ended, but their reputation has hardly suffered.

father of success. At that time Pierre Pagé was a polar bear trainer. Photo: Imago

After moving to the giant arena at Ostbahnhof in the year 2008 they are one of the most popular clubs in European ice hockey, only the Cologne Sharks had more spectators in the previous season of the German Ice Hockey League (DEL), which had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was bitter for the polar bears, after a good main round they felt closer to their eighth title this season than in some years before.

The morning after the final of 19. April 2005 ended up in the office of the polar bears a congratulatory disc from the United States, the sender Philip Anschutz, addressees trainers Pagé and Lee and the then managing director Detlef Kornett.

On the fax that was in the Tagesspiegel, it said: “You said you could win the championship if we gave you some more money. And you did it! There couldn't be a better time for our project and it was probably the push we need to get to the top. ”

Arriving at the top with politics, the Berlin public and investors – Anschutz probably meant. It worked, three years later the arena at the Ostbahnhof. To this day, a district has grown around it that has absolutely nothing to do with the surroundings of the former polar bear play and training center in Hohenschönhausen. But anyway or because of that it's a nice story.