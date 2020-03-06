how-the-ebola-outbreak-was-brought-under-control

There have never been such pictures from Beni. Chants can be heard from the dreaded isolation station on the outskirts of the eastern Congolese provincial town – then a woman in brightly colored clothes and with raised arms comes out of the gate, through which in the past 20 Months 500 dead were taken away to rest. A small crowd cheers: Masiko is the last patient at the Ebola ward who was healed early this week. A group of over thirty nurses dressed in green dances singing and drumming on plastic bottles through the white container settlement. “We defeated Ebola”, the Congolese epidemiologist Jean-Christophe Shaka will later triumphantly say. No contagion has been reported from the East Congolese civil war zone in the past two weeks: an achievement that until recently was considered impossible. After 3300 infections, of which 2264 were fatal, the second worst Ebola epidemic in history appears to have been overcome. However, the WHO can only declare the disease over in two weeks.

For a long time it looked as if the Congolese epidemic could expand to a regional or even global catastrophe. During the epidemic's weddings, over 120 people became infected every week in the east of the Congo. Above all, the plague fighters were struck by the fact that the virus spread in a civil war region: frightened by ever new rebel attacks and massacres, the population did not know whom to believe.

Effective vaccines have been developed

The isolation station in Beni, which has been acclaimed today, has been attacked several times, doctors shot and epidemics chased away when they found contaminated corpses from the surrounding villages tried to pick up. The Congolese suspected that the government was responsible for the spread of the epidemic.

Yap Boum, medical professor at the Ugandan Mbarara University, said that the epidemiological meltdown did not finally occur , one thing in particular: that Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi made experienced epidemiology professor Jean-Jaques Muyembe the head of the epidemic in mid-last year. He knew that an epidemic cannot be stopped “by technical means” alone.

Of course, technical achievements also contributed to the success. Since the most devastating Ebola epidemic in West Africa, which between 2014 and 2016 more than 11 000 people fell victim, the pharmaceutical industry developed both two extremely effective vaccines and several drugs against Ebola. In the Eastern Congo, more than 320 000 people were vaccinated, hardly any of whom were seriously ill.