How the disease went with Juventus star Dybala
Dybala is slowly recovering
Football professional Paulo Dybala is with Covid after his illness – 19 on the mend. “After the strong symptoms I had a few days ago, I feel much better,” said the Argentinian on Friday from the Juventus TV fan platform from home in Turin. “Today I have no symptoms. I can move and try to train a bit again. ”
In the past few days, he quickly got tired and struggled with breathing problems. “After five minutes, I felt heavy and my muscles ached. So I had to stop. But now I and my girlfriend are better. ”
The 26 – The year old and his partner had been tested positive for the corona virus last week. Dybala was the third Juventus player to be found after defender Daniele Rugani and his French team-mate Blaise Matuidi. The virus was found.
Overall 16 Serie A players tested positive for the virus, including seven from Sampdoria and others from Fiorentina, Verona, AC Milan and Atalanta. None of the players reportedly suffered from severe symptoms.
Although exit restrictions have been in effect in Italy due to the corona pandemic since March 9, football officials advise about ending the season. Juve are currently one point ahead of Lazio Rome. Twelve complete match days are still pending. (dpa)
Qualified athletes keep their starting places
The athletes already qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo keep their starting places for 2021. The International Olympic Committee announced this on Friday. So far 57 percent of athletes for qualified for the summer games in Tokyo, which are due to be rescheduled by summer next year due to the corona crisis – an appointment has not yet been made. The athlete quota for the various sports should be maintained.
DEL selects best players at digital gala
At a digital gala, the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) on Saturday (19. 00 Clock) the best coach and the best players of the prematurely ended season. The award should be followed live on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and MagentaSport. Due to the spread of the coronavirus Was originally for the 14. The planned annual gala in Wolfsburg was canceled in March. The DEL season had been canceled before the playoffs. A master was not chosen this year. (dpa)
Formula 1 helps in the manufacture of breathing apparatus
Formula 1 offers its technological help in the fight against the corona crisis. Seven England-based teams from the premier class of motorsport or their technology departments want to assist in the manufacture and delivery of breathing apparatus. As Formula 1 announced on Friday, the racing teams have joined a cross-industry initiative in Great Britain. This is intended to support the British government.
World champion team Mercedes, Red Bull, Racing Point, Haas, McLaren, Renault and Williams are referred to as the “pit lane project”. The racing teams provide their technological know-how.
Djokovic donates for the fight against the virus
Tennis star Novak Djokovic also campaigns for the fight against the corona virus. Together with his wife Jelena, the world number one donates one million euros for medical equipment and aids in his home country Serbia through his foundation. Again 32 – Announced on Friday, he hoped that others would join his donation. “Stay positive, we'll get through this together,” wrote Djokovic on social networks.
The Swiss Roger Federer had previously announced his help. Together with his wife Mirka, the 38 – Year-olds decided to spend one million Swiss Francs (approx. 944 00 0 euros) for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland. (dpa)
The # Corona crisis now also affects the scheduling of the semi-finals in the #DFB Cup: The originally for the 21. and 22. April scheduled games @FCBayern against @Eintracht and @ersterfcs against @bayer 04 football will be relocated. ➡️ https://t.co/QaLoAZyVdM
– DFB-Pokal on Twitter (@dfb_pokal) https://twitter.com/DFB_Pokal/status/1243560106899447808
Virtual professional cycling races planned
In the break forced by the coronavirus pandemic, the cycling professionals move their races into the digital world. From 22. to 26. The “Digital Swiss 5” will be held in April, a series of one-day races, some of which will take place on the course planned for the Tour de Suisse. Professionals such as Lombardy winner Bauke Mollema or tour stage winner Michael Matthews use their smart trainers in their own four walls and compete against each other on the Rouvy platform. The team association Velon announced on Friday.
“We are very much looking forward to this opportunity. Our drivers are wholeheartedly involved and we are excited to see where this will lead us, ”said Enrico Poitschke, sporting director of the Bora-hansgroha racing team. In addition to the German team, Sunweb, Trek-Segafredo and Jumbo-Visma have so far confirmed their participation. The races each last one hour and are broadcast live on Swiss television. There will be three drivers per team, whose data such as heart rate, speed and power will be transmitted live.
The real Tour de Suisse is scheduled for 6th to 14. June will be held. However, the outcome is uncertain. (dpa)
Hanover's Jannes Horn also healthy again
Also the second one near Hanover 96 positive for the Corona virus tested football professional is healthy again. As reported by the second division club on Friday, Jannes Horn had been tested twice. So the 23 – Year-olds leave home quarantine after two weeks. Horn was on 12. March tested positive for the virus. This had previously been done at Timo Hübers. Then the entire 96 – Put the team into quarantine. Now everyone can 96 – professionals leave their apartments again. The players will keep fit individually in the coming week. (dpa)
Friday doubts about Bach's leadership skills
The sports committee chairman of the Bundestag, Dagmar Freitag, has criticism of IOC President Thomas Bach regarding the handling of the Corona -Crisis practiced. “In my view, Thomas Bach did not raise doubts about his leadership ability for the first time in his term,” said the SPD politician in an interview with the “Mittelbayerische Zeitung” (Friday).
“Yes his action in relation to the Russian state doping, when it became apparent that his primary goal was to quickly and completely reintroduce the Russian team into his “Olympic family” is the claim to an IOC president to represent and preserve the Olympic values, didn't do it justice. In retrospect, both will be inseparably remembered with Bach's term in office, ”said Freitag.
Bach was recently criticized because he was late in hosting an Olympic Considered publicly. Critics of the Russian doping affair had called for a crackdown. (dpa)
Finals Rhein-Ruhr 2020 suspended
The “Finals Rhein-Ruhr 2020 “in North Rhine-Westphalia are not due to the coronavirus pandemic the scheduled date occur. According to information from the German Press Agency, the organizers wanted to officially announce this on Friday. The multi-sport event that took place in August 2019 had a successful premiere in Berlin, it was to be held on the first weekend in June (June 6/7) in the five cities of Düsseldorf, Duisburg, Oberhausen, Aachen and Neuss.
In total there were competitions in 19 Sports with round 3700 athletes planned. 16 of which should be held as German championships. In some disciplines, competitions should also count as Olympic qualifications. ARD and ZDF wanted the competitions 20 hours broadcast live. According to NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet, the state contributed four million euros to the budget for hosting the finals. (dpa)
Only they don't get to the top
Because of the Corona crisis, all World Cups for sport climbers in the bouldering discipline have been canceled for the time being. The world association IFSC announced on Friday. After the first events in bouldering – i.e. climbing difficult elements at jump height without a rope safety device – had been canceled the last time, the provisional end of the competitions in Munich on 23. and 24. May as well as in Salt Lake City and Innsbruck in June.
It is unclear whether and when the events will be rescheduled this season. A bouldering action week with events for amateur athletes should have taken place in Munich around the World Cup. This was also deleted. “There will also be a time after Corona. And we hope to be able to organize this great event, ”said organization manager Julia Zschiesche. (dpa)
Archer World Cup in Berlin canceled
The World Cup archer in Berlin has been canceled. The tournament was from 21. to 28. Planned in June in the capital and should be the last chance to secure quota places for the now postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo. The German Schützenbund (DSB) informed on Friday about the cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The health of everyone involved is the top priority. In addition, due to the postponement of the Olympic Games, the pressure to allocate quotas for Berlin is no longer applicable, so it is logical to cancel the tournament, ”said DSB Vice President Gerhard Furnier. The World Association WA will now, in consultation with the IOC, plan criteria and dates for the quota places still to be allocated. There will be no new start for Berlin this year. Until 30. June all WA competitions are canceled, including the EM in Antalya (20. to 26. May). (dpa)
BBL still hopes for German champions
BBL managing director Stefan Holz still hopes that the German basketball champions despite the coronavirus crisis this season is determined in a knockout round. “Yes, that is our firm intention,” said Holz in an interview on “kicker.de”. “Ideally, the basis for this would be a straight table in which all teams play the same number of games and everyone has played twice against everyone.”
The Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) had decided on Wednesday , the game operation until 30. April to suspend. Then it should be advised again how it has been with the 12. March interrupted season continues.
If there is no prospect of playing games at least without spectators at the end of April, the season should be canceled as in ice hockey. “We would need the time for the outstanding games and certainly several weeks of preparation time, so the clubs would have to start training in the team by mid-May at the latest,” said Holz.
Holz does not regard the fact that numerous clubs have already taken their professionals home from the USA and some of them have canceled their contracts as a major obstacle to continuing the season. The players could get new working papers for a few weeks, said Holz. “One or the other should be happy to earn a few euros and be insured again.” (dpa)
What will become of Wimbledon?
The most important tennis tournament of the year could already be in the next week be canceled. It is currently planned for the period from 29. 6. to 12. 7th, but the All England Club is aware of the situation in which the world is located. There will definitely be no tournament without spectators, the organizers have ruled that out. Moving to a later date is not only difficult because of the tight tournament schedule in the second half of the year, there is also only a small weather-related time window for games on grass. Maybe the cancellation of the Olympic Games helps, on the other hand, the now free period is between the 24. July and August 9 also not much later than the current one. So it doesn't look good for Wimbledon 2020.
The AELTC is continuing a detailed evaluation of all scenarios for The Championships 2020, including postponement and cancellation, as a result of the COVID – 19 outbreak. https://t.co/BjlPiyuTtf
– Wimbledon on Twitter (@wimbledon) https://twitter.com/Wimbledon/status/1242878369227833346
Barcelona cuts footballers' salary
After the failure of negotiations over one Waiver of salary with his stars FC Barcelona has the team and many employees the working time and therefore cut wages. The Spanish football champion justified the interference in the Contracts with the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Loud Spanish law allows companies to use such means in the event of force majeure to grab. Previously, the club had no professionals with superstar Lionel Messi Can reach agreement on a voluntary cut in salaries, such as Spanish Media reported.
Also the Spanish league has because of the Corona crisis game operations temporarily suspended. In addition, FC Barcelona lack the Revenue from the Champions League, sponsors and other sources such as the club museum to be able to reward his expensive ensemble. It will expects other Spanish first division clubs to follow the example of FC Barcelona Follow.
The club leaders also announced that the club's facilities has been made available to the health authorities of the Catalonia region be. Spain is one of the most violent of Covid – 19 affected countries. (dpa)
Matthäus back in adopted country Hungary
Record football player Lothar Matthäus has it after a tremor made it back from family vacation to his adopted home in Hungary. After this the last time he was stranded in Dubai was the advice of the Hungarian Foreign Minister and a Franconian acquaintance with his private plane at the Homecoming. “I am aware eats that it 99 percent of the population is not as good as we are fine and we were very lucky, “said the 59 – year old the “Bild” newspaper.
Although Matthew has lived in Budapest for many years, was initially unclear due to restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic whether he can enter the country again. Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto learned from an interview about the concerns of the soccer star, reported Matthew. “He assured me that I could enter the country,” he added added. He had a “resident card”, so there was no special rule for need him.
The decisive factor is the offer of a friend to travel with you been on his plane. “It was the penultimate private plane before that two major airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for public aviation was closed, ”said Matthew. He then went back via Nuremberg to Budapest. “The story ended well for us. But there is enough Families who are now separated, who do not see their loved ones, ”said Matthew. (dpa)
NFL donates 35 million US dollars
According to its own statements, the NFL now has more than 35 million dollars (approx. 31, 6 million euros) for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic donated. The money from players, owners, teams and the NFL Foundation came, went to numerous aid organizations, including the American Red Cross and services that provide people with food. Also published the North American professional league for member football videos all 32 NFL teams who asked their fellow citizens to stay at home and so slow the spread of the virus. (dpa)
LeBron James no longer claps
Basketball superstar LeBron James wants because of the corona virus pandemic in the future avoid clapping with other people. “After this, I'm going for the Don't give anyone a high five for the rest of my life, ”James said on the Road Trippin 'podcast. How serious meant the saying was left open because James laughed.
The professional of the Los Angeles Lakers had a ritual with everyone before the pandemic Teammates and remembered it even after years. “Wait, how the handshake of my teammates and me looks like this is around ” said James. (dpa)
“I was now a little torn off the ground under my feet. The games in Tokyo have been the goal around my whole life for two years have built. “
Gesa Krause to the VRM newspaper group
“I had a plan B for everything, but not for the Olympia 2020 Not takes place. It's just the first time I've been aimlessly walking around the area run.”
Gesa Krause to the VRM newspaper group
Nadal and Gasol support crowdfunding campaign
The top Spanish athletes Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol have joined a crowdfunding campaign by the Red Cross to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic . Tennis star Nadal and the currently clubless NBA Center Gasol announced on Thursday that they wanted eleven million euros take in. To Italy is Spain with more than 56 00 0 infections and over 4000 Dead the worst affected by the pandemic Country of Europe.
Nadal and Gasol especially call the Spanish professional athletes to donate. You have already donated, let the two close friends know without giving an amount. “It's time to get our biggest win,” said Gasol in a video posted on Twitter. Nadal emphasized in the social network that the athletes would now “not abandon” their fans and all Spaniards.
With the as part of the campaign of the Spanish Red Cross “Cruz Roja Responde” (The Red Cross is responding) money raised will help more than a million victims of the pandemic, it said. What is meant is not just the people who deal with the Covid – 19 – Infect pathogen Sars-CoV-2, but also citizens who are in need because of the economic impact of the crisis .
“We are going through a time that is difficult to explain. The pandemic has changed the lives of all of us, ”said Nadal in a Twitter video. The 33 Year-old world ranking second from Mallorca emphasized: “The news that is reaching us these days is not very encouraging. But we have to stay brave and strong and we have to fight to defeat the virus ”. (dpa)
English Football Association cancels season in lower leagues
For the English football clubs in the Seventh league and the divisions below it the season has ended with immediate effect. The English Football Association (FA) and the National League System (NLS) responsible for competitions below the fourth division agreed on this, as the FA announced on Thursday. The people responsible reacted to the coronavirus pandemic. In England, game operations are currently completely suspended as in other European countries.
All previous results of the season 2019 / 20 should be canceled in the relevant competitions. There are neither promoters nor relegations. How to deal with the fifth and sixth league should be clarified “as soon as possible”, it said. For women, from the third to seventh league all seasons are ended and the results are also canceled. The impact of this on leagues one to three was initially unclear. (dpa)