how-the-disease-went-with-juventus-star-dybala

Dybala is slowly recovering

Football professional Paulo Dybala is with Covid after his illness – 19 on the mend. “After the strong symptoms I had a few days ago, I feel much better,” said the Argentinian on Friday from the Juventus TV fan platform from home in Turin. “Today I have no symptoms. I can move and try to train a bit again. ”

In the past few days, he quickly got tired and struggled with breathing problems. “After five minutes, I felt heavy and my muscles ached. So I had to stop. But now I and my girlfriend are better. ”

The 26 – The year old and his partner had been tested positive for the corona virus last week. Dybala was the third Juventus player to be found after defender Daniele Rugani and his French team-mate Blaise Matuidi. The virus was found.

Overall 16 Serie A players tested positive for the virus, including seven from Sampdoria and others from Fiorentina, Verona, AC Milan and Atalanta. None of the players reportedly suffered from severe symptoms.

Although exit restrictions have been in effect in Italy due to the corona pandemic since March 9, football officials advise about ending the season. Juve are currently one point ahead of Lazio Rome. Twelve complete match days are still pending. (dpa)