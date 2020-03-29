how-the-crisis-could-help-some-start-ups-break-through

Dennis Heineking would never have imagined that almost the whole of the country was fighting for the product of a start-up in tranquil Landesbergen. “The inquiries suddenly came from all sides,” says the 30 year old. Private individuals call him, fire departments, pharmacies, but also renowned German corporations. No wonder, because his young company manufactures what everyone is currently craving: disinfectants.

Heineking is the co-managing director of Treox, a start-up located in a village between Hanover and Bremen. The production facility is located in the hall of the family business on the outskirts. The four of them started here: Heineking, his brother, a friend and the founder from the very beginning, who brought Heineking on board two years ago.

Now they employ 25 employees. Since the Corona crisis, they have been producing around the clock, having family and friends to supply customers. “Demand has exploded,” says Heineking. “That gave us a big boost.” Heineking does not want to reveal how much the start-up produces. Just so much: It is enough to disinfect a city like Hanover in one day. The young entrepreneurs even sent a truck delivery to the Chinese town of Wuhan.

All of this came suddenly. Only in February did Treox get approval from the European Chemicals Agency – after eight long years of development – because the manufacturing process is special. The product from the village in Lower Saxony does not require petrochemicals. “That is the real innovation,” says Heineking.

Many buyers do not care in the current situation. They get what they can get on the market. In order to drive innovation, the state of emergency helps some start-ups nonetheless. ) year-old from Düsseldorf, Nils Reichardt, se Even a student, developed the app “Sharezone” two years ago with friends.

The program enables students to organize their homework digitally, among other things. And now that schools are closed nationwide, apparently more and more people are using it. Around 1500 new users generated Sharezone last day – almost five times as much as in normal times, reveals Reichardt .

The schoolchildren were financed through prize money and grants, including paying a data protection officer. They taught themselves to program, with instructions on YouTube. “We didn't learn that at school,” says Reichardt. In order to make the app crisis-proof, the student and his colleagues have already preferred some development steps – such as a comment function so that students and teachers can exchange ideas.

Happypo benefits from the hysteria about toilet paper

If it were up to his father, Reichardt should study in summer after graduating from high school. The 18 year old would prefer to take the opportunity to get started with the app in the long term . “The crisis has made people aware of digital alternatives,” says Reichardt. Now the new users should help him. Reichardt wants to use them to design the program so that they can continue to use it even after the schools reopen. The student also wants to test how it can be used to make money. The app is still free and ad-free.

The start-up Happypo, on the other hand, benefits from a real hysteria: namely that of toilet paper. Because where shelves are empty, the start-up offers a solution. Happypo sells mobile bidets, quasi small butt showers. The young company is serious about what sounds amusing: it is aimed at all those who do not have the time to look for the remaining toilet paper in the supermarkets.

Experts see opportunity for start-ups

Apparently with success: “We have noticed that more and more people are using our bidet,” says co-founder Oliver Elsoud. Daily sales have increased almost sevenfold over the past few days. Investors want to have recognized the potential earlier. This is how entrepreneur Dagmar Wöhrl got in after the founders introduced the butt shower in the Vox show “The Lion's Den”.

According to experts, the crisis can be a great opportunity for some startups. “The extremely high level of attention can give a young company a level of awareness within a few days that would otherwise only be achieved with the marketing budget of large corporations,” says Lars Groeger, head of the Chair for Innovation Management and Entrepreneurship at the University of Potsdam. That could help the breakthrough. Because in normal times, young companies would often lack the financial and human resources to quickly gain many new customers.

Products would have to survive the corona crisis

But that's not a sure-fire success. “The current situation literally forces many consumers to use certain products,” says the university professor. “However, as soon as the external pressure weakens again, there is a risk that people will return to their old routines because the product was not convincing after all.” So a crucial question is: do customers integrate the product so firmly into their everyday lives, that even after the Corona crisis, it is simply part of it?

Heineking also knows: “At some point people wonder whether the products actually deliver what they promise.” That's what the Treox wants to do – Let the manager measure. However, Heineking is optimistic that his disinfectant will sell after the Corona crisis: “I believe that people will remain sensitive after such an experience.” He has already established contact with customers.