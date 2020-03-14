how-the-corona-virus-threatens-economic-livelihoods

Germany comes to a standstill and with it the economy in the country. Due to the corona virus, events are canceled, schools, museums and clubs closed, flights canceled. People should stay at home. That is right and important for society. Or as Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) puts it: “It is a matter of life and death for all of us.” But what is necessary to slow the spread of the virus threatens the very existence of an entrepreneur. You now need help – quickly, unbureaucratically and comprehensively.

The federal government promised just that on Friday. Scholz said that they would “use every means available to us”. This is reminiscent of the words of the former head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, who said after the financial crisis that he should do everything that is necessary – “whatever it takes”. Like Draghi back then, Scholz calmed the financial markets on Friday. After an unprecedented sell-off on the stock exchange, the leading index Dax rose strongly. This shows that investors believe that the German government can do something about the corona crisis.

Introduced the package of measures: Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU). Photo: dpa

This is important because this time much worse than 2008: Back then it was primarily the banks and large companies that got into trouble. Politicians were able to help them quickly with short-time work and state aid. There will also be this now, for example, the Bundestag quickly approved relief for short-time work. However, that alone is not enough.

Small business owners are now particularly hard hit

Because unlike 2008, those who make up the German economy are coming under pressure today: small and medium-sized companies. Business is now breaking out for them too. How quickly this can be done can be seen from the fair builders, who suffer from the cancellation of major events. 40 Percent of them are facing the end, it is said.

40 Percentage of exhibition stand builders may have to give up because major events are canceled . Photo: dpa

And other small businesses are likely to follow: retailers who do not sell anything because no one is strolling through the city. Taxi drivers whose passengers stay at home. Restaurants whose tables remain empty. The Federal Government now wants to help them with KfW loans – and it does so indefinitely. This makes a lot of sense, as does the decision to defer entrepreneurs from paying tax in advance. It helps immensely.

Freelancers must not be left out

But the package that Scholz and Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) has now put in place has a catch: Freelancers are left out. The Corona crisis hits her hard. These are musicians who don't get admission anymore. Actors suffering from the closure of the theaters. Freelance lecturers whose university has canceled lectures. Sausage vendors with vending trays who hardly sell anything anymore. They also need help. Especially since they do not benefit from short-time work or continued payment of wages.

How Scholz can only refer to social security and thus to the employment office is weak. Saving companies, but dropping freelancers cannot be the claim of a social market economy. Politics must act in a more unconventional way. An emergency aid fund for freelancers, such as the one that the government launched for farmers who were affected by the drought, would be conceivable. This is also part of the solidarity that the government holds so high in times of the corona virus.