how-the-corona-virus-makes-fighting-the-locust-plague-difficult

They had warned about it long enough. Helpers and observers repeatedly spoke of the growing danger of locust swarms that have covered East Africa for months, fly up to 150 kilometers a day, devour entire regions – and reproduce . Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia in particular are affected, but also Uganda, South Sudan and Eritrea. Regions that have recently been hit hard by droughts and floods.

Employees of the UN agricultural organization FAO have been reporting for some time that the insects are multiplying rapidly: in these weeks the second generation of grasshoppers is growing up. The warm and humid climate, the rain of the past months helps them. The newly hatched insects cannot fly at first. But they would soon form new, even larger swarms. It could then be up to 400 times as many locusts. Every single insect is able to eat its own body weight on plants. A swarm the size of a square kilometer destroys as much food in one day as 35. 000 people would eat.

FAO has long warned that the food security of 20 millions is not given, the income of millions is at stake stands. “The worst case would be that the locust swarms nest in the fertile parts of Kenya and continue their mischief there for at least two or three years,” said Marlehn Thieme, President of German Welthungerhilfe in March. Only then, according to Thieme, would enough pesticides and herbicides have been sprayed to deal with the problem. The plague could ruin years of development work.

Locust plague and coronavirus now coincide

As the swarms grow, the problems increase. Because that second generation begins to cover the country at a time of year when, after rainy months, the vegetation rises, agricultural crops are still young and not very robust – and thus the yields of the coming harvest are at stake.

For example in Kenya: “If no suitable control measures are taken, the grasshopper infestation has a devastating effect on the harvests, livestock farming and, of course, the provision of food to the people affected,” said Kelvin Shingles, Welthungerhilfe country director. In some districts, up to 65 percent of the cultivation areas could be affected by the locust invasion. “The situation is extremely alarming,” said Keith Cressmann, grasshopper expert at FAO.

Another problem now arises: The plague of locusts occurs at the time of the rapid spread of the corona virus. “It is a completely new situation that we have never experienced before,” says Bettina Lüscher, spokeswoman for the UN World Food Program (WFP), the Tagesspiegel. The corona virus also complicates humanitarian aid: “It is becoming more difficult to help the weakest.” The way people spend their food has long been changed, for example by texting different times of delivery.

As part of the UN organizations, the WFP had chartered more ships and planes in order to get doctors, nurses and protective clothing for the World Health Organization, Unicef ​​and other helpers in affected regions, in addition to food Spread of the virus hardly fly planes anymore. According to Lüscher, 1.9 billion euros would now be needed worldwide to build up food stocks for three months. Because: “The situation will continue to get worse,” says Lüscher.

FAO increased call 153 million US dollars

The international aid organization Oxfam also most recently expanded its activities in the grasshopper crisis, set up a monitoring system for locust detection in Kenya, and distributed money to communities in Somalia and Ethiopia. But one is already worried about the possible effects of the corona virus on the fight against the locust plague.

Currently, all organizations could still work well with their staff and material. “It is difficult to predict how the situation will change in the coming days and weeks, especially given the travel restrictions,” said Francesco Rigamonti, Oxfam's technical director of humanitarian aid for East and Central Africa, Tagesspiegel. The availability of pesticides in the near future is also questionable.

The simultaneity of the crises could distract from the need for help in East Africa. “That is the danger of the current situation, we have an enormous need for support, along with the fact that with Covid – 19 even that the northern hemisphere is economically affected, ”said Cyril Ferrand, head of the FAO resilience team in East Africa.

FAO recently raised its call to combat the locust crisis to 153 million dollars to help the affected countries. So far, 107 millions have been committed. The FAO also works with governments to provide technical advice and assistance in the procurement of insect control equipment. Recently, about four aircraft were handed over to the Kenyan and Ethiopian governments, as well as numerous vehicles with detection devices to government agencies in Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya.