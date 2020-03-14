how-the-corona-virus-can-destroy-life-dreams

The gymnast Philipp Herder is well versed in limbo. They are part of his sporting activity. But this state of limbo, since the Berliner doesn't talk about it for long, he “just sucks”. Herder is one of the best gymnasts in Germany and as such he was particularly looking forward to this year 2020. The 27 year old has a good chance of participating in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. “This would make a big dream of mine come true,” he says.

But the dream threatens to burst. Nobody can say at the moment whether the games will take place in Japan. The corona virus spreads and does not stop at sports. Events are postponed or immediately canceled. The only thing that is certain at the moment is the uncertainty. After all, and this is not good news for him, Philipp Herder now knows that the DTB Cup scheduled for the coming weekend will not take place in Stuttgart. “It is a great shame for us gymnasts and for me personally.”

Since December Herder has been working almost every day in training for the big goal Olympia. The DTB Cup in Stuttgart would have been the first major test for the games in Tokyo. Herder, whose career has been overshadowed by serious injuries, is currently in extremely good shape. At a test competition in Kienbaum a few weeks ago, he performed as if the Olympic Games were just around the corner. But these are currently felt much further away than the officially still specified start on 24. July. Herder is a bit like a highly motivated racehorse that is not left out of the starting block. “When the goal starts to blur, it pulls you down,” he says.

For most people, the virus means more or less major cuts in personal freedom. Larger crowds should be avoided, longer trips canceled or visits to the doctor postponed if not absolutely necessary. For athletes like Herder, on the other hand, it's about life dreams that can be destroyed. “Of course, as an athlete, I'm even more affected. What I've been working on for years is on the brink, ”he says.

” Then it would be hard training for the cat “

Before Herder had been a participant in the Olympic Games for four years. Back then in Rio de Janeiro, however, only as a substitute. The Olympic motto “being there is everything” was only partially applicable to him. Herder was halfway there. That's why he knelt all the more to be an active Olympian in Japan this year. “It would surely be the icing on the cake of my sporting career,” he says. “If it didn't work out, it would be a lot of hard training for the cat.”

Herder has not yet lost hope that the Olympic Games will take place despite the virus. It shines through his troubled athlete's soul when he says that he “thinks the precautionary measures are sometimes excessive”. He is not a virologist, he says, but immunization will definitely start and the immune system may not be as weak in summer. “Then hopefully everything will calm down.” They are pious wishes, according to the situation they are not too realistic.

Until May, the Olympic organizers will probably take their time to decide whether the games take place or not. The problem is that most Olympic qualifying competitions in all sports have been canceled or postponed. It is also completely unclear whether the Finals Rhein-Ruhr, the championships in 20 sports, can be held on the first weekend in June. If not, gymnastics is also affected. And the Olympic qualification essentially depends on the performance at the championships in gymnastics as in most other sports.

But forecasts in any direction are difficult. Herder does not find the option of holding the Olympic Games in front of empty ranks edifying. “The audience gives you that certain push. And ultimately you do all of this to show yourself to others, ”he says. Philipp Herder speaks from the soul of many athletes.