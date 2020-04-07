how-the-corona-crisis-could-lead-to-a-new-deutschland-ag

The corona virus forces the economy and society to a standstill. Many corporations suffer from a simultaneous supply and demand shock. Many companies' share prices have plummeted. In the past few weeks there had been speculation that the German government could take a stake in Lufthansa or the travel provider Tui.

Economics Minister Peter Altmaier warned that Germany should “protect itself against this can cause economic structures to be irreparably damaged ”. State holdings are intended to secure the liquidity of companies and jobs. It was “determined to support companies against takeovers of hedge funds”. In an emergency, the state must intervene if technological sovereignty, security of supply and critical infrastructures are threatened by hostile takeovers, said Altmaier.

Economists like Jens Südekum, Claudia Kemfert and others also see this Sebastian Dullien like this. Hostile takeovers “from China or outside Europe must be averted in sensitive core sectors,” says Jens Südekum, economics professor at the University of Düsseldorf, for example.

Sebastian Dullien, Director of the Institute for Macroeconomics and Business Cycle Research (IMK) in Berlin, says: “The corona crisis and the supply shortages in medical equipment show how important it is to be strategic To keep production in the country. ”Gerhard Schick from the Finanzwende citizens' movement also said that“ one must prevent hedge or sovereign wealth funds from other countries from becoming the major crisis winners ”.

Advantage Germany, disadvantage Italy

On Wednesday the Bundestag passed a legislative proposal from the federal government. An economic stabilization fund is being set up in which 100 billions of euros will be made available for state participation. Under the new law, companies can apply for state participation if two of three criteria are met: The company must have a balance sheet total of at least 43 million euros , achieve more than 50 million euros in annual sales and employ more than 249 employees on an annual average . In addition, the state may only participate in companies that would not have been in trouble without the corona crisis.

Jens Südekum warns, however, that there could be distortions of competition at European level “if large German companies receive state aid, but not Italian ones”. Italy and other countries in southern Europe have to pay higher interest rates on their government bonds. You cannot put together as large aid packages as you do on your own. Südekum therefore proposes the one-off issue of Eurobonds to finance emergency measures.

Claudia Kemfert from the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) also sees the risk of distortion of competition. In order to prevent this, “an automatic preference for large companies, in particular for capital-listed companies, must be avoided”. Sebastian Dullien sees no distorted competition from state participations with regard to the German market. Companies benefiting from state holdings would have “no competitive advantages other than survival” compared to other companies.

Can the state make a profit from the shares?

The economists emphasize that the state must scrutinize in order to only participate in healthy companies with a profitable business model. There is disagreement about the length of the holdings. According to Südekum, business models in the aviation and tourism industry are mostly profitable. The state could “hopefully even sell the shares it bought there again.”

Dullien, on the other hand, considers it conceivable that the state would have to hold its shares for years. This “can also limit the cost to the state. Because it may take some time before the rescued companies have returned to their pre-crisis value ”. The law passed by the Bundestag enables participations up to 31. December 2021.

Some economists see great opportunities in state holdings. The government can request compensation from the companies concerned and provide them with conditions for state participation. The government can also impose requirements on how government funds are to be used. This is how the law for the establishment of the economic stabilization fund stipulates.

The economist Claudia Kemfert says: “Criteria according to which certain shares are acquired by companies should be systemic and protect the climate orientate. At Lufthansa, possible participations should be linked to conditions to switch to climate-friendly drives in future. “Short-haul flights should be completely abolished.

Scholz wants to get rid of participations quickly

Südekum and Dullien warn against linking the emergency measures to climate targets. That would overload the help. However, Dullien sees the limitation of manager salaries, job security and the observance of collective agreements as issues that the federal government should take into account in state participation.

Finance Minister Scholz wants to sell the state participations again, as soon as the situation has normalized. He told the Rheinische Post that he hoped to make a profit. Accordingly, it can hardly be assumed that the federal government will set companies expensive climate conditions that competitors do not have to meet.

In the crisis situation, trade associations also advocate the instrument of state participation. “In this situation, participation opportunities for the state are justifiable if companies can only be saved from bankruptcy in this way,” says BDI chief executive Joachim Lang. Katharina Reuter, managing director of UnternehmensGrün, the federal association of green economy, welcomes the state participations as an emergency measure Another answer to the corona crisis is calling for a transformation fund for the social and ecological restructuring of the economy.